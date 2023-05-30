Is Mariasmexico Scam or Legit {May 2023} Reviews!

Find out whether it Is Mariasmexico Scam or Legit by reading the details in the article below to get a clear picture of the portal.

Would you like to buy orthopedic boots of splendid quality? Are you looking for leather booths to make a comfortable walk? This website launched in Mexico, and shoppers are looking for its product.

But shoppers are looking for vital facts to verify whether it Is Mariasmexico Scam or Legit. Therefore, here we will make an in-depth study of the website to check its worthiness. So, keep reading.

source: dodbuzz.com

Is Mariasmexico.com an authentic site?

This website was launched on 26th January 2022, a 1-year, 4-month, and 3-days-old domain.

This portal will shut down its services on 26th January 2024.

We found that this portal possesses a splendid trust score of 82%.

Shoppers did not get the social media networking sites symbol on their log-in page.

This portal has maintained all the authentic and valid shopping strategies.

We do not find the threat and phishing count.

The trust index is also good.

We are unable to locate any single Mariasmexico Review from its clients.

The portal ignores its Malware score.

The website did not secure any position on Alexa.

A valid SSL certificate is found to secure buyers’ information.

Its official details do not contain the name of its owner.

Detail about Mariasmexico.com-

The website mariasmexico.com is an online store. It offers a vast collection of leather boots that offers comfortable walking. The store ensures that we are dedicated to giving our customers a distinctive, excellent, and considerate online shopping experience.

Our suppliers and manufacturers are of the highest caliber. Clients’ satisfaction and feedback are important for the store person to optimize products.

Specification to know whether it Is Mariasmexico Scam or Legit–

The web address possess by the website is – https://mariasmexico.com/

The email address is – soporte@mariasmexico.com

Ring-up on- Not mentioned on the website.

Existing store location- Not mentioned anywhere on the portal.

Shipping Policy- The store takes 5 to 15 days to prepare and process orders.

Shipping cost- We did not find it.

Return policy- We found a 14-day return policy.

Refund Policy- The refund will deduct 5% of the total amount of the order.

The cancellation policy- Within 12-hour you can cancel your order.

Return shipping cost- It will be borne by shoppers.

Modes of payment are– Amex, Visa, Discover, Master Card, Credit Card, etc.

Is Mariasmexico Scam or Legit– Go through its advantages-

As per the DNS filter, it is the safest online site.

A vast collection of leather shoes is offered by it.

The website contains all the crucial processes for safe online shopping

Many reliable modes of payment are available.

Products are available with proper descriptions.

It is more than a year-old domain.

Losses of the web store-

The portal contact number is missing.

We did not find its promotional page on social sites.

Alexa’s ranking is missing.

The physical address of the store is missing.

We did not get its client feedback.

Concentrating on Mariasmexico Reviews–

Since the website is underdeveloped and does not have a social networking page, we cannot obtain any trustworthy comments on it. Customers’ comments regarding this portal are also absent from other selling websites.

To protect themselves from cybercrime, shoppers must know about the Getting a Full Refund on PayPal Scam.

The Final Conclusion-

It has a splendid trust rating and a one-year-old domain but lacks feedback. Moreover, it overlooks a lot of crucial information. Therefore, it is clear that it is not a trustworthy shopping portal. Visit. To find out how to Get a full credit card refund if you’ve been scammed.

Do you want to employ it? Let’s discuss it.

Is Mariasmexico Scam or Legit? FAQs-

Q.1 How many days does it takes to process an order?

Ans- 1 to 3 days to process an order.

Q.2 Is it offers a refund on exchange?

Ans- Unfortunately, we cannot offer you a refund or exchange.

Q.3 What about its cancellation policy?

Ans- Within 12 hours, you can cancel the order, but if it shipped, it takes 1 to 5 days to cancel.

Q.4 What are the shipping terms?

Ans- It ship with DHL and Correos México.

Q.5 Can you contact me via email to solve your issues?

Ans- You can contact us at soporte@mariasmexico.com

Q.6 What about its exchange policy?

Ans- It only exchanges items if they are defective or damaged.

Q.7 Is Mariasmexico Scam or Legit a valid portal?

Ans- No, shopping is unsafe because it contains many red flags.