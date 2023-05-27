Is Marnie Store Scam Or Legit {May} Read Reviews!

Is Marnie Store Scam or Legit? If you want to gather the complete details on the permissibility of the Marnie Shop, kindly read it here.

Do you plan something different every Christmas? Why don’t you put a Santa snowman in your garden? Marnie’s shop in the United States is famous for selling such snowmen. But, Is Marnie Store Scam or Legit? It is very essential that shoppers must try to know the answer to every doubt that comes into their mind while choosing any shopping destination. So, kindly read this post till the end.

The Permissibility Of The Marnie Store!

Trust Index: The trust index on the Marnie shop is around 58.1/100. It is an average score.

Discovery Date : February 20, 2023, is the creation date of the Marnie Store. The website seems to be newly registered around three months ago.

Phishing Score: The shop has a phishing count of 11/100.

Malware Score : The malware score on the Marnie shop is 7/100.

Shopper’s Views: No Marnie Store Reviews have been seen on the online review portals.

Social Media Accounts : There are no genuine social media accounts on any platform like Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Missed Data : The address and phone number are missing.

Data Safety : We learned that the shop got a valid HTTPS server to secure the details shared by customers.

Overview Of The Marnie Store!

Marnie Store has beautiful products for Christmas. They have different types of animated snowmen. They have:

Inflatable lighted Snowman Christmas

Drumming Soldier Animated Christmas

Santa Christmas Coming Out Of Table

Specifications As Examined In Is Marnie Store Scam or Legit!

URL: https://www.marnie.store/

Email Id: support@marnie.store

Address Information: Unavailable.

Telephone Number: It is unfound.

The shop does not have reviews on the official domain or any online portal.

Return Policy: The return policy claims that the products can be returned within 14 days.

Shipping Policy: The orders remain in transit for 20-45 business days.

Payment Options: PayPal, Visa, American Express, Maestro, MasterCard, etc.

Positive Points

The email is present.

Negative Points

The phone number and address are unavailable.

The feedback on the products is missing from online sites or official sites.

Social media accounts are missing.

Marnie Store Reviews

Marnie’s shop has several products but none of their products has been reviewed by any shopper on their official store. This store is lacking in providing any customer reviews by the shopper. Neither online site has provided any shopper’s reviews on their services. Thus, the zero availability of reviews on their official site makes us suspicious. Further, there are no pages of this website on the social media pages like Facebook, Twitter, etc. Hence, we could not trust this website completely until more good elements of legitimacy are gathered. So, Is Marnie Store Scam or Legit? We have mentioned a few details that can help you to know the factors that can save you from being scammed on PayPal.

Final Summary

Wrapping up this post, we have shared all the necessary details on the Marnie Shop. The portal was registered around three months ago and the shop got an average trust index. The site does not look appealing and seems to be the least trustworthy. We have given some useful tips and tricks that can help you to know the right way to deal with Credit Card Scammers. You can explore the details on Santa Claus here.

Would you mind giving your suggestion on the Marnie Store? Please let us know if you ever shopped from this website.

Is Marnie Store Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is sold in the Marnie Shop?

Ans. The Marnie shop sells a variety of snowman and Christmas-related products like animated Santa Claus.

Q2. What is the shipping policy of the Marnie Shop?

Ans. The goods remain in transit for 20-45 days.

Q3. Are there any customer feedback on the products of this website?

Ans. There are no customer opinions on any online review site or official website.

Q4. Is the portal available on any social media platform?

Ans. This portal is not available on the social media sites like Facebook or Twitter. Thus, it looks like an infamous store.

Q5. Is Marnie Store Scam or Legit?

Ans. The Marnie shop seems suspicious because it got a short life expectancy and the trust index is very common.

Q6. What is the life continuation of the Marnie Store?

Ans. The shop was registered around three months ago. It was enrolled on February 20, 2023.