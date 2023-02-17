Is Maskstickk com Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Find Reviews!

Consider the below article and ascertain all the portal details, and reviews if you want to determine whether it Is Maskstickk com Scam or Legit before investing.

Do you want to purchase shapewear to look slim? Have you been fed up with searching online shopping platforms? Not to worry, today we are telling you about a website that offers a vast collection of shapewears. Several shoppers will use this website in the United States.

Still, shoppers are interested to know Is Maskstickk com Scam or Legit? So, here we will study its good and bad points to avoid shopping scams.

Is Maskstickk.com a registered website?

The shopping site officially launched on 14/09/2021 and has been live for more than a year. Its expiration date is 14/9/2023.

Trust score- We unable to figure out its actual trust count.

Social media icon accessibility – There isn’t a social networking sites icon on the login screen.

Essential techniques – You will learn all the essential techniques to make shopping simple.

Rank on Alexa- Alexa’s position is not guaranteed.

Trust index- Trust index is missing.

Consumer feedback- It is lacking in Maskstickk com Reviews .

The merged threat and phishing score are -Missing.

The malware rating is -Not known.

Privacy policy- All information is securely encrypted using an SSL certificate.

Holders’ information- Customers are unable to identify the company’s CEO or holder.

What is Maskstickk.com?

Maskstickk.com is an online shopping site that deals in specifically shapewear. It is operated by Chip, an ooShirts brand. The all-inclusive e-commerce platform Chip handles every aspect of business operations for entrepreneurs, including customer service and payment processing.

To provide sellers and their customers with a world-class experience, Chip collaborates with the most reputable print-on-demand and dropship suppliers in the U.S.

Specification of the website: Is Maskstickk com Scam or Legit ?

The URL for the shopping site is- https://www.maskstickk.com/

A working e-mail account is – support@maskstickk.com

A calling number is- It needs to be included.

Store location – Store customer service address is 39899 Ballentine Drive, Suite 200, Newark, CA 94560

Normal delivery period – The delivery period varies as per the category of products you purchase.

Free shipping on orders above $100.

Shipping and handling charges —It is non-refundable and paid by shoppers.

Return Policy- You have 14 working days from the date of purchase to return the product.

Refund Policy: Your refund may take 5-10 business days to appear on your statement, depending on your payment method.

Payment options include- PayPal, Visa, Master Card, Credit Card etc.

Is Maskstickk com Scam or Legit– Go with its advantages-

You will find various products in the shopping domain, and you will find products at competitive prices.

Purchasers adhere to all pertinent terms, including shipping, returns, and refunds.

It has a working, valid SSL certificate.

The website offered several payment options.

It possesses a valid physical address of the store.

Disadvantages of the website-

The shopping website is not well-liked.

No customer service information or phone number was provided.

Alexa does not display the rank.

There are also no real reviews.

Its trust rating is inadequate.

The site doesn’t have an effective social media publicity section.

Read Complete Maskstickk com Reviews Now!

The site lacks well-developed social media pages to promote its product. Therefore, we did not find its followers and could not round up its genuine customer feedback.

It needs to include responses from customers to show a good presence. Still, shoppers need to know- Get a Full-Refund on PayPal Scam before going with such a suspicious domain.

The Last Words!

Our study found that it lacks trust count and does not track down any comments from shoppers. So, it is not an authentic shopping domain.In addition to this, click here: How to Get a Full Refund on a Credit Card If Scammed!

Would you like to shop for it? Let’s comment below.

Is Maskstickk com Scam or Legit: FAQs-

Q1. What is the shipping cost?

Ans. Shipping costs will vary depending on the shipping destination and the number of items you purchase.

Q2. Does it offer international shipping?

Ans. Yes.

Q3. How many days does it take to ship your order?

Ans. Shipping times vary based on the product and destination.

Q4. What about the order details?

Ans. You can keep track of your order at any time by visiting.

Q5. What is its exchange policy?

Ans. Not found.

Q6. Is Maskstickk com Scam or Legit a reputable online retailer?

Ans. To determine the legitimacy of the website, we are still investigating it.