Is Matssctx Scam or Legit {Jan 2023} Read Honest Reviews!

The below-written post will help you get all the facts and details for the trending website matssctx and will make you aware, Is Matssctx Scam or Legit.

Do you love carrying trendy outfits? Do you want to get a glamorous look like celebrities? Are you looking for an online portal from where you can get all the trendy outfits to cover all your looks at reasonable prices? Have you heard of the matssctx.com website?

Shoppers from different regions of the world, especially from the United States, want to get all the legitimacy factors, including reviews. Hence, checkout the below article to know: Is Matssctx Scam or Legit?

Read All The Legitimacy Factors Here!

The domain of this website was registered only a month back, on 28th December 2022.

This domain will expire within a year, which means on 28th December 2023.

The owner of this website is partially identified with WHOIS services.

This portal has gained a very meager trust score, i.e., only 1%.

The trust index rating experienced by this website is very low, i.e., 14.9%.

This portal has received very bad popularity, i.e., 0.

This portal is not detected by any blacklist engine and contains a secure HTTPS connection.

Matssctx Reviews are not present on the official and external reviewing portals.

Social media links for Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest are available but only for sharing product links on your account home page.

It has gained a very high ranking for threat and phishing profiles, i.e., 70 for each out of 100.

Malware and spam section has gained 14 points for each header.

It has received 32 ranks against proximity suspicious websites.

Plagiarism: Most policies and details seem copied from other portals, as a few consist of the same written details and policies along with the company details (check specifications to know this).

A Brief Note about the Website to know Is Matssctx Scam or Legit!

As per the official site, this domain has existed since 2017, and this will make available the latest outfits, boots, jackets, and more accessories for you at reasonable prices and great discounts.

Moreover, each selection section is on the webpage for easy browsing. Let’s further check some specifications for grasping more legitimate outcomes!

Specific Details

URL: https://matssctx.com

Email ID: matssctx@ hiyvl .com

Phone Number: Not mentioned.

Company Name: FADEL-BEATTY LIMITED

Company Registration Address: SUITE 10542, BALMORAL INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, ABBEYLANDS, NAVAN, MEATH, C15 DD72, IRELAND. (This is not the returning address).

Shipping & Delivery: Standard shipping details should be given. Expedited shipping will arrive within 5-7 days. So, we need to know: Is Matssctx Scam or Legit?

Return & Refund Details: You can initiate a return within 14 days of delivery. You will get a notification for a refund once your order is inspected after the return arrives there.

Payment methods: You can pay via Debit/Credit Card through American Express, Diners Club, Discover, GPAY, JCB, VISA, MAESTRO, and MASTERCARD.

Pros

Company details are present on the official site.

A 14-day return policy is applicable.

Various payment methods are present.

Cons

Registration dates for this website are different on the official site and external ranking portals.

Phone number and reviews are not found.

WHOIS services do not completely identify the owner’s details.

Correct shipping details are not detailed on the official site.

Active social media links are not present.

What do Customer’s Matssctx Reviews Suggest?

Customer reviews are essential to give any portal an authentic look. But unfortunately, this portal needs more authentic customer feedback. Also, the external portal should have given reviews. Moreover, social media links are present only to share on the consumer’s homepage.

In addition to this, click here to learn the safety tips against trending paypal Scams.

Conclusion

Based on our case study, this is not a legit website. The absence of reviews and complete owner’s details create a strong suspicion. Hence, we recommend avoiding shopping from this domain and prefer any other legit portal that gains authentic reviews on trusted sites. Additionally, click here to check details for Credit Card Scams.

What do you think about this shopping site? Please comment.

Is Matssctx Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q1. What are the terms for returning a product?

Your item must be unused and in the original packaging.

Q2. Does the customer bear any restocking fees?

If the customer has already paid the shipping fees, then the restocking fee is not applicable.

Q3. What are the shipping charges the customer has to pay?

Order $0-$9.99, Shipping $16.99

Order $10-$19.99, Shipping $9.99

Order $20-$29.99, Shipping $6.99

Order $30-$39.99, Shipping $4.99

Q4. What is the process to get the order at fastest?

You can opt for expedited shipping at 19.99 USD.