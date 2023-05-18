Is Maximomarket com Scam or Legit {Apr 2023} Reviews!

This post is in a discussion about the website Maximomarket.com, and its details to find out if Is Maximomarket com Scam or Legit.

Are you in need of several electronic appliances for your kitchen that are reasonably priced and available on one platform? Do you want to find out more about that website? Maximomarket is a place where you can find any kind of electric item with a wide range of collections in each category. This website is registered in the United Kingdom.

Further, you can find more details regarding the website, such as Specifics, reviews, pros, and cons, to judge whether Is Maximomarket com Scam or Legit through this post. Continue reading for more information.

Determine the authenticity of the website through its legitimacy factors!

The website has existed for a very long time, as it was registered on 11 th November 2011.

The online portal expiry is on 11 th November 2024.

The trust score is 76% which is a very average score.

The trust index provided a score of 48.2%, which falls into the category of doubtful and unsafe.

Maximomarket com Reviews are not available anywhere, neither officially nor unofficially, in sources.

The valid HTTP connection is secured.

Even after being in the industry for a long time, its popularity ranking is still zero.

The threat and phishing scores are both the same 32/100.

The proximity to suspicious websites is 22/100.

The Malware score of the website is 13/100, and the spam score is 1/100.

The website is not detected as a blacklisting portal by any blacklist search engines.

The site is not active on social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

What is maximomarket.com, and Is Maximomarket com Scam or Legit?

The Maximomarket website has been present in the industry for a long while, for 11 years. The site is registered under the kitchen appliances niche of the kitchen sector. Here you can find any electronic item used in the kitchen, such as cookers, microwaves, grinders, blenders, juicers, grills, etc. But it also offers other electronic devices like game consoles, speakers, toothbrushes, hairstyles, etc.

Details are specific about the website!

Website Name: Maximomarket.com

Website Link: https://maximomarket.com/

Contact info: 07456092091, 07988839780.

Address info: Unit 3, Trinity Way, Trinity Business Park, Chingford, London, E4 8TD; its availability helps immensely determine whether Is Maximomarket com Scam or Legit.

Payment info: The site accepts different payment modes like Google Pay, Apple Pay, American Express, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, etc.

Email: support@maximomarket.com

Return and Refund Policy: Returns are allowed for 30 days from receiving the order.

Shipping Policy : Shipping is provided within seven working days from the order being placed, from Monday to Friday.

Free Shipping service: Free shipping on every order within the UK is offered.

Benefits to consider before purchasing!

The website is not a blacklisted portal.

All the policies and contact details are mentioned on the official page of the website.

Drawbacks to look out for before checking on Maximomarket com Reviews!

The social media connectivity of the site is zero.

Reviews are not available anywhere for any products or for the site itself.

What are the public reviews of the online portal?

There are next to zero reviews found in online sources. A section of reviews is on the official page, but none are rated. Moreover, check out the post for prevention against PayPal scamming.

Final Thoughts!

After careful consideration of the factors, we have concluded that even after a long life expectancy, the website does not seem legit. Customers should refer to other legitimate sites for shopping. Click here to learn how to keep yourself safe from Credit card scams.

Is Maximomarket com Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. What is the guarantee period on the website’s products?

In case of any technical faults in the products within 12 months of purchase, it is covered by the manufacturer.

Q2. What is the exchange period for the goods?

If any faults occur or the receipt of faulty goods can be exchanged within 30 days from the delivery.

Q3. What is the cancellation policy of the portal?

Any order before shipping or up to 14 days from the delivery can be canceled.

Q4. What are the type of products offered by the online platform?

The website also has various kinds of kitchen-useable electrical appliances and other electronic devices.

Q5. Is Maximomarket com Scam or Legit?

No, the online store is not a legit site for customer purchasing.