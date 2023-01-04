Is Meirano Store Scam Or Legit(Jan) Read Customer Review

This post on Is Meirano Store Scam or Legit will explain all the necessary legitimacy details related to the website.

Do you want to purchase daily household products? Are you looking for a website to purchase household products? Meirano website of the United States sells all sorts of household products on their website. However, before purchasing anything from a new website, it is favorable to learn about the legitimacy of the website. Hence we will advise readers to read this post on Is Meirano Store Scam or Legit.

Critical data of Meirano website

While purchasing from a new website, it is always advisable to understand all the important details related to the website. Some of the critical details of the website are listed below:

Website registration date: Meirano website was registered on 1 st November 2022, which means this website is just two months old

Registrar: Meirano website was registered by Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd.

Trust score: Meirano has a horrible trust score of 1%, which makes this website suspicious

Data security: HTTPS protocol is used by the Meirano website for safe data transfer

Reviews: We were unable to find any Meirano Reviews on the official site of the shop

Social media handles: Meirano website has not mentioned their social media accounts on their website

Missing details: Meirano website has not mentioned their phone number on their website.

The prologue of the Meirano website

Meirano’s website sells a range of products related to household necessities. Some of the list of products offered by this website are mentioned below:

Hangers

Vegetable peelers

Garbage storage bag

Cleaning tools

Jar opener

Traits of the Meirano website

URL: https://www.meirano.store/

Email address: meirano@gmail.com

Telephone number: The customer care number of this website is not mentioned, which gives rise to the question Is Meirano Store Scam or Legit

Registered address: Suite 10542, Navan Meath, Abbeylands South, Balmoral Industrial Estate, C15 DD72, Ireland

Return policy: Returns are accepted by this shop within 14 days of purchase

Refund policy: The refunds are normally transferred to the customer’s account in 21 days

Shipping time: The average delivery time on this website is 10 to 25 days

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Diners Club International, Discover, American Express, JCB, and Maestro are some of the payment tools available on the website

Positive traits:

The company address and the email address are available on the website

Negative traits:

The contact number of the website is not mentioned on the website

Meirano Reviews

Meirano’s website is very new, so a limited audience is aware of this website. This could be why there are no reviews on the shop’s official website. Also, there are no reviews on online review sites. Furthermore, there are no reviews on any other websites or social media accounts, as there are no social media handles on Meirano. Therefore, deciding whether this website is worth investing money in isn’t easy. Additionally, this post lets buyers learn more about all the methods to avoid credit card scams.

Final verdict

To summarize this post on Is Meirano Store Scam or Legit, Meirano website has a bad trust score and a short life expectancy. Also, the lack of reviews makes it difficult to trust this website. Hence, we will not be advising readers to purchase from this website. This article lets buyers learn more about all the methods to stay clear of PayPal scammers. Please visit this link to learn more about household products

