Is Meteoraire Scam or Legit {June 2023} Get Reviews!

Read the information in the blog post below to learn more about the retail store and decide whether it Is Meteoraire Scam or Legit.

Would you like to buy kitchen appliances and tools from an online shopping place? Are you looking for a vast range of kitchen tools in one portal? Then, here we are introducing Meteoraire.com, which offers a vast range of kitchen appliances at a competitive cost.

The website has been registered in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. Still, there is a need to know if Is Meteoraire Scam or Legit. Let’s find out its crucial facts to know its worthiness.

source: dodbuzz.com

Is Meteoraire.com an online e-commerce portal?

This e-commerce shopping portal commenced on 10/04/2023 and is only 1 month and 25 days old.

This e-commerce site will stop its services on 10/04/2024.

We found that it possesses a horrible trust score that is 1%.

We found all the leading social media sites’ logos on the bottom of the website page, but it redirects to the user’s profile.

Shoppers can go through all the essential shopping strategies to make safe shopping.

We found that collectively the threat and phishing scores are 50%.

We did not track any single Meteoraire Reviews .

The malware score is 10%.

Its trust index is 58.2%.

We do not find its Alexa ranking.

It utilizes real HTTPS and hasn’t been reported to any blacklist engines.

We were unable to locate the web page proprietor’s contact information.

Details about Meteoraire.com-

Meteoraire.com is an online e-commerce store that specifically deals in kitchen apparatus. It offers an ice mould, flip cooker, whisk, microwave egg cooker, etc. The key points of the portal are all the products available at discounted prices. Products are available with the necessary description and contain all the reliable shopping policies.

Specifications to learn-Is Meteoraire Scam or Legit?

The e-commerce portal URL is – http://meteoraire.com/

The email address is – support@meteoraire.com

Calling number- 442086385417

Company address- Meledo Company Limited

Physical address- 4/4a Bloomsbury Square, London, United Kingdom, WC1A2RP.

Company number- 11736866.

Shipping policy- 10 to 22 business days.

Shipping charges- Not mentioned.

Free shipping- It provides fast and free shipping for over $50.

Return policy- 14-day return policy stated.

Refund Policy- Within one week, you will get your refund.

The cancellation policy- Before transit, you can cancel your order.

Modes of payment available are- PayPal, American Express, Master Card, Credit Card, etc.

Go through the portal paybacks to confirm- Is Meteoraire Scam or Legit ?

You have a vast collection of kitchen tools you can explore here.

All the products are displayed via proper descriptions.

You can go through all the important policies in separate sheets.

Easy modes of payment are available.

The official address is mentioned within the company name and registration number.

You can make a call on the given number to solve your doubts.

Valid SSL certificate found.

Losses of an e-commerce portal-

We did not find its place on Alexa.

The social media web page is missing.

He is too young, so he lacks fame.

We did not find client feedback.

The name of the portal holder is not mentioned.

Concentrating on Meteoraire Reviews–

We cannot find reliable reviews of the website because it is underdeveloped and lacks a social media user connecting page. Other selling websites don’t include customer reviews of this portal either. To safeguard themselves against online shopping fraud, buyers must know about the Getting a Full Refund on PayPal Scam.

The Last Verdict-

Being a new domain and having a low trust rating makes it undesirable. Additionally, it lacks out a lot of significant data. It is not a reliable shopping portal as a result.Learn-How to Get a Full Credit Card Refund If You Were Scammed.

Have you ever fallen victim to a shopping portal scam? Inform us.

Is Meteoraire Scam or Legit -FAQs-

Q.1 What about exchange policy?

Ans- Product should be manufactured defects.

Q.2 What is the return policy condition?

Ans- Your item must be saleable, in the same condition and unused that you like to return.

Q.3 Which delivery terms are used by the portal?

Ans- FedEx, DHL, USPS, SF Express, China Post, Lao Post Express, etc.

Q.4 What are the transportation charges?

Ans- Not mentioned.

Q.5 Is it offering cancellation on order?

Ans- Before transit, you can cancel the order and can claim for full refund

Q.6 Which are non-refundable products?

Ans- Not mentioned on the website.

Q.7 Is Meteoraire Scam or Legit a live e-commerce portal?

Ans- We are still confused and constantly working over its vital facts to know its authenticity.