Is Misecal Scam or Legit {Aug 2023} Get Honest Reviews!

Would you like to add to your formal office attire wardrobe by purchasing an outstanding variety of formal women’s wear? Then go to Misecal.com, which has a chic selection of high-quality women’s knit sweaters. Women frequently use this domain, which was registered in the United States.

However, we still need to determine whether it Is Misecal Scam or Legit. So that we may determine its worthiness, we shall carefully examine its essential parameters.

Is Misecal.com a reliable resource?

Misecal.com was launched on May 20, 2023, and has only been operational for three months.

This domain will go offline on 2024-05-20 and contains spawn with a brief lifespan.

It has a Present trust rating.

We couldn’t identify any prominent social media icons on the website’s footer.

On the platform, customers can learn all the crucial purchasing guidelines for safe transactions.

30/100 is the threat and phishing score.

At 47.6%, the trust index.

According to our research, there aren’t any individual Misecal Reviews .

We can’t determine its Alexa ranking.

To safeguard client privacy, a working SSL certificate is supplied.

The domain’s creator did not mention the name of the domain owner.

information about Misecal.com

A website called Misecal.com specializes in selling women's formal wear. Here, you may browse a huge selection of formal shirts and pants to dress up your office wardrobe. On every of clothing, there are unique discounts available.

Details to check: Is Misecal Scam or Legit?

URL of the domain to explore- https://misecal.com/

To contact verified e-mail address is- contact@misecal.com.

Company name- Not mentioned.

Calling number- Not Mentioned

Company address- Not mentioned.

Shipping cost- Not Mentioned.

Shipping policy- 14 to 20 and 20 to 25 days.

Return shipping cost – Depends according to the product and place.

Refund Policy- It takes 15 days to refund.

Return policy- 15-day return policy is available on the portal.

The cancellation policy: You can cancel within 6 hours of the same day when the product is ordered.

Restocking fees- To return an item, it charges restocking fees as per the product and place.

Modes of payment are- C redit, debit, prepaid cards, and PayPal, among others.

Is Misecal Scam or Legit? Consider these Benefits:

There is a valid SSL certificate on hand.

The store has a wide variety of formal clothing for women.

Accurate specifications of every item, including information on its size, material make-up, and other specifics, are available for customers.

The website allows many of the more widely used and accepted payment methods.

A legitimate threat and phishing score was discovered.

On the portal, all of the crucial shopping tactics are well presented.

The portal has drawbacks, including :

The corporate name and physical address for this website are unavailable.

The website lacks social media posting controls and updates.

The telephone number must be provided.

Misecal Reviews -focused on Misecal.com

The online store must advertise its visual appearance on other e-commerce websites and link to its social media presence. Customers, therefore, require help locating trustworthy consumer reviews on social media platforms or other online retail venues. It must incorporate user feedback.

The Last Verdict-

The domain has credible customer reviews. Other than that, there are not many significant details on the domain. Buy products from reliable resources. Find out how to secure a complete credit card refund if you were cheated.

Is Misecal Scam or Legit FAQs:-

Q1. How is the domain’s shipping strategy going?

Ans. It provides default logistics in response.

Q2 Has the developer developed a social media profile to announce its existence?

Ans. No, it’s missing from the social media pages.

Q3. Is there a return policy for defective things?

Ans. Yes, it does offer a 15-day return policy.

Q4. How much does shipping cost?

Ans. No mention, please

Q5. Which category does the domain adhere to?

Ans. It falls into the clothes category.

Q6. How much is the restocking fee?

Ans. The customer will cover the cost.

Q7. Is Misecal Scam or Legit portal?

Ans. We are still unsure of its validity.