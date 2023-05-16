Is Morre Shop Scam or Legit {April 2023} Get Reviews!

Before buying yoga pants or gym clothes from the Morre Shop, let’s seek the answer to the question, Is Morre Shop Scam or Legit.

Are you into fitness and health? Are you searching for a place where you can find your preferable gym clothes and yoga pants? If you are a fitness freak searching for comfortable gym clothes, we have good news. Today we will introduce you to an online based gym clothes shopping website named Morre Shop in the United States.

But let’s check out the authenticity of Morre Shop before buying anything from it. So, let’s jump into the article and find the answer to the question- Is Morre Shop Scam or Legit?

Check out the authenticity points of Morre Shop:

The domain creation date of Morre Shop is 8th October 2022. The domain is not even one year old.

On the same date as the creation, the domain was updated.

The domain will expire on 8th October 2023.

The trust index of Morre Shop is average. It is only 47.7%.

The proximity to suspicious websites is 26 out of 100.

The popularity of Morre Shop is horrible.

The domain of Morre Shop is not detected by any blacklist engine.

The spam score of Morre Shop’s website is only 3%.

We could not find any Morre Shop Reviews . The website lacks customer reviews.

Both the threat profile score and malware score of Morre Shop are 31%.

We could not find any owner’s details on the official website of Morre Shop.

The phishing score of this website is also low. It is only 9%.

The website is HTTPS protected. But it is not always enough to trust a website.

What is the Morre Shop?

Morre Shop is an online-based shopping portal that deals with comfortable gym clothes and yoga pants. You can find active running t-shirts, sports running t-shirts, fitness tops, cardigan shirts, yoga leggings, running shorts, and many more.

But it is our topmost priority to warn you before buying anything from any unknown website. So, let’s find out the answer to the question- Is Morre Shop Scam or Legit? Legitimacy points of a website always play a vital role.

Specifications of the Morre Shop:

The URL of the official website of Morre Shop is https://www.morre.shop/ .

Sending an email to service@morre.shop is the only way to contact Morre Shop. Otherwise, there are no contact details available.

On the official website of Morre Shop, we have found social media logos. But once we try to open them, it redirects to another page. That means Morre Shop is not available on any social media platforms.

The Morre Shop has no official address on its website.

Morre Shop takes 7-14 business days to deliver the product.

Both return and refund policies are available on the official website of Morre Shop.

They only accept VISA, American Express, and Diners Club for payment.

Is Morre Shop Scam or Legit? Check out the Pros and Cons:

Pros of Morre Shop-

They are providing refunds within 2-3 days.

They have a vast collection of gym clothes.

The spam score of Morre Shop is only 3%.

Cons of Morre Shop-

They do not have an official address.

They only accept three types of payment.

The website lacks customer reviews.

They are not providing any express shipping.

You can’t contact them except by sending an email.

Morre Shop Reviews:

We could not find a single customer review for Morre Shop. Though there are many social media logos stated on the official website of Morre Shop, they don’t work.

We have searched for Morre Shop’s customer reviews on other portals. But all of the other portals give warnings to the customers to not buy from Morre Shop. We also request our readers not to fall for any scams. Do not choose any random website for shopping. But if you still want to buy anything from Morre Shop, please read- how to detect a credit card scam.

Summary:

After reviewing the website, we have discovered a lot of red flags. The website doesn’t seem authentic as it lacks customer reviews, owner’s details, contact numbers, and many more. Rather than choosing Morre Shop for buying gym clothes, choose a reliable shopping portal to get yoga pants.

Are you still going to buy from Morre Shop? Please comment, and don’t forget to read- how to be safe from a PayPal scam.

Is Morre Shop Scam or Legit– FAQs:

Q.1 Who is Morre Shop’s owner?

Ans. No mentioned.

Q.2 What is Morre Shop’s official website link?

Ans. https://www.morre.shop/.

Q.3 How to contact them?

Ans. Via email.

Q.4 Do they accept MasterCard?

Ans. No.

Q.5 Do they sell men’s clothes?

Ans. No.

Q.6 What is the trust index?

Ans. 47.7%.

Q.7 Is Morre Shop popular?

Ans. No.