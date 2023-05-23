Is Mowerace Scam Or Legit {May} Check Full Reviews

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know if Is Mowerace Scam or Legit? Also, learn about Mowerace’s features and authenticity.

Did you browse Mowerace.com, an e-fashion store in the United States, and find huge discount offers, discounts for email subscriptions, discounted coupon codes, and free shipping promotions? But did you know Mowerace.com is registered in high-risk country? Did you know that Tranco’s traffic rank for Mowerace indicated poor visitor count?

So, before purchasing, would you like to read reviews about website? Then, let’s check if Is Mowerace Scam or Legit?

source: dodbuzz.com

Is Mowerace Legit?

Mowerace Creation: 2nd/February/2023 at 12:52:00; a new website.

Mowerace Age: 3-months and 22-days old.

Mowerace Last updated on: 2nd/February/2023 at 12:52:01.

Mowerace Expiry: 2nd/February/2024 at 12:52:00; short life expectancy.

Mowerace life expectancy: expires within 8-months and 10-days.

Business ranking: 63.9%↑.

Trust Index: 1%↓.

Domain Authority: 1/100↓.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Place of origin: Guang Dong, China.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 13%↑.

Threat Profile: 17%↑.

Phishing Score: 13%↑.

Malware Score: 17%↑.

Spam Score: 4%↓.

SSL Status: its IP 104.17.232.29 has Medium-Organization Validated SSL certification(OV SSL) for 277 days.

Status of Blacklisting: Mowerace is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Mowerace uses a secured HTTPS protocol; a positive highlight in Mowerace Reviews .

Owner’s Identity and Contact: Husam Ben Fadel has been director since 17th/January/2013. His Correspondence address is Road,Broadheath,Altrincham, 49 Woodfield Cheshire,England-WA144ET. His phone number and email are censored using HiChina paid services.

Backlinks: 4 DoFollow links.

Brief:

Mowerace.com is young website selling clothing. However, its mission statement says that it supplies household goods and daily necessities with best quality and competitive prices to stay ahead of its competitors.

However, its mission statement was stolen from uniwiinc.com/pages/about-us, apeimo.com/pages/about-us, www.zuhiog.com/pages/about-us?spm=..index.footer_1.1, and voices.store/pages/about-us?spm=..index.footer_1.1.

Is Mowerace Scam or Legit is answered as several product pages were replicated from zuhiog.com. Further, zuhiog.com and Mowerace.com share same physical address. Mowerace sells:

58 Dresses,

20 Pants, and

57 t-shirts.

Features:

Buy clothing at: https://mowerace.com.

Price: between $10.67 to $79.48.

Physical Address: Balmoral industrial estate,Abbeylands, Fadel-Beatty Limited,Suite#10542, Navan Meath-C15DD72, Ireland. Address is fake and company is shell firm supporting several shopping websites.

Company number: 709295.

Guarantee: Mowerace disclaimed providing any type of guarantee.

Warranty: Mowerace disclaimed providing any type of warranty.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Mowerace.

Email address: support@mowerace.com; a genuine business email; accounted to check Is Mowerace Scam or Legit ?

Delivery Policy: orders are delivered within 25-days by Mowerace.

Shipping Policy: Mowerace takes 3-days to process orders. Express shipment costs $7.99, and standard shipment $4.99.

Tracking: not possible on Mowerace.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Mowerace.

Cancellation Policy: Mowerace allows cancellation before shipment.

Cancellation fee: no fee.

Return Policy: Mowerace allows 14-days to return items.

Exchanges: not supported.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refunds Policy: proof of purchase is required with returned items to be eligible for refund after inspection.

Mode of refund: mode of payment used at Mowerace; considered to review Is Mowerace Scam or Legit ?

Mode of Payment: Visa/MasterCard/MasterCard/JCB/Amex/DinnersClub/Discover in USD/GBP/EUR/CAD/AUD/INR/JPY.

Newsletters: published by Mowerace.

FAQ: not present on Mowerace.

Phone (or) whatsapp number/store locations/carrier details/refund timeline/cookies policy/contact person: unspecified.

Pros:

Get one-time 10% discount on collection of 135 apparel for newsletter subscription

Free shipment is supported on orders above $39.99

Get an additional 5% off by applying coupon code from product pages

Cons:

Unrealistic 60% discounts are offered

The size of Mowerace’s apparel may differ

Mowerace allows ordering 999 quantities

Customers Reviews:

Mowerace does not support product reviews and blogging. Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as three websites and two YouTube Mowerace Reviews suggest that Mowerace.com is possibly scam.

Social media links and relationships:

Mowerace is not present on social media and did not mention social media links on Mowerace.com.

Trustedrevie

Conclusion:

Mowerace.com seems illegitimate due to terrible trust, DA, and Alexa ranking and due to high suspicion, malware, phishing, and threat profile. Click here to learn about trust score. Due to overall suspicion profile, Mowerace seems high-risk website for user devices, payment, and personal data. No customers acknowledged receiving delivery from Mowerace. Click here to learn about credit card fraud, as no user reviews are featured on customer review websites and social media.

Were Mowerace’s reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Mowerace.

Is Mowerace Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. Mowerace uses how many servers?

Servers serial chain numbers are 0a3787645e5fb48c224efd1bed140c3c targeting dns13.hichina.com(IP 47.118.199.212) and dns14.hichina.com(IP 47.118.199.211) located in China.

Q2. Who is registrar of Mowerace?

Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd.

Q3. How much is visitor count of Mowerace?

Zero visitors/month with $0 traffic value.

Q4. How much is speed of Mowerace?

A load time of 2.06 seconds, 70% D-performance grade, is considered slow.

Q5. Who is ISP of Mowerace?

CloudFlare Inc., USA.