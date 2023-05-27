Is Mppshoes Scam or Legit {May 2023} Honest Reviews!

In the below post, we have mentioned all the crucial data to examine, Is Mppshoes Scam or Legit, along with shipping & return policies.

Are you looking for the perfect pair of Nike collection shoes? Are you a shoe lover and looking for a sale on Nike shoes? If yes, you can grab your favourite pair of shoes at a huge discount from many ecommerce websites that run sales.

If you are looking for an ecommerce website across the United States, you must once check NikeFactory Shoes. Here you will find all the latest designs and Nike’s collection at the most affordable price. But, before you buy anything from any online store, you must check the website thoroughly. Thus, to find Is Mppshoes Scam or Legit, please read this post till the end.

Legitimacy factors in determining whether Mppshoes is a scam

The domain was created on Wednesday, 5th April 2023, at 12:00.

The website’s popularity is 0 on the internet, because there is no organic traffic on the website.

We are not able to find the domain expiry date.

The owner’s details are also hard to find on Google. However, we will let you know once we find the owner’s details.

The domain is not blacklisted by any search engine yet.

You can use the website because the website’s text is safe with HTTPs protocol.

There are no Mppshoes Reviews found on the website or Google.

The spam score of the website is 14 out of 100.

The threat and malware score of the website is 61 out of 100.

The phishing score of the website is 38 out of 100.

The website scored only 28.8% on the testing application regarding the trust index.

What is Mppshoe’s website?

Mppshoes is an online store selling Nike shoes. The store offers various Air Jordon, dunk, and shoe collections at factory prices. The website is selling all these products at a huge discount. The website claims the shoes are at factory price with an additional discount.

Specifications to check: Is Mppshoes is Scam or Legit ?

URL- The URL of the website is https://mppshoes.com/.

Name- The name on the website is Nike Factory Store.

Address- The address on the website is 17150 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA 91745.

Phone No. – .There is no phone number to contact customer care.

Postal Code- The postal code is CA 91745.

Shipping charges- They haven’t mentioned shipping charges on the website.

Delivery Policy- They require 10-15 days delivery time to deliver the product.

Email Address- On the website, the email address mentioned is contact-our@shoeinservice.com

Exchange Facility- The website doesn’t mention any exchange facility terms and conditions, so need to confirm: Is Mppshoes is Scam or Legit ?

Social Media Presence- The website has no social media page or account.

Return Policy- They are offering easy 60 days and hassle-free returns.

Payment Mode- They accept card mode of payment.

Cancellation Policy- You can only cancel payment within 12 hours to get a refund.

Pros of the website

They allow an easy 60 days return policy.

Cons of the website

Shipping cost is not mentioned.

The exchange policy is not mentioned.

Absence of social media platforms.

Find Detailed & Honest Mppshoes Reviews

The customer’s review is one of the main sources to understand any website’s legitimacy; thus, we tried to find the customer’s review. But unfortunately, we are not able to find any customer reviews on the internet, website, and social media.

So, reading safety tips against trending Credit Card Scams is important to keep yourself safe and secure.

Conclusion

The website has many red flags that incident that website is not safe to use. According to the research, the owner’s details are not found, the shipping cost is not mentioned, and there is no social media page. To get a refund, you can only within 12 hours of placing an order, and your trust score is also very low.

Therefore, we always advise buying from reliable sources to keep yourself safe. Also, read safety tips against PayPal scams before shopping from any online portal.

Is Mppshoes Scam or Legit– FAQs

Q1. Are these shoes available in all sizes?

Ans. Yes, these shoes are available in almost every size.

Q2. What mode of payment do they refund a payment?

Ans. They refund only by PayPal and original card mode of payment.

Q3. Do they have worldwide shipping?

Ans. We are not aware of this because we find any information on this.

Q4. Does the website have any return address mentioned?

Ans. No, they haven’t mentioned any return address on the website.

Q5. Are they offering free shipping?

Ans. They didn’t mention the shipping, so we are unaware of the free shipping.