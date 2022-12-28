Is Mrsgreen.store Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Honest Reviews!

The below-posted write-up contains all the researched based crucial facts and data to examine, Is Mrsgreen.store Scam or Legit.

Have you enjoyed this Christmas joyfully with your family and loved ones? But, got something still missing from daily deeds? What? Your desired Christmas special products with exclusive discounts? Have you heard of mrsgreen.store portal?

Yes, you are at the right place. If you reside in the United States of America, you can grab all the details about this portal that will help you know Is Mrsgreen.store Scam or Legit! So, before investing a single penny, grab all the details from here first.

You Can Check All The Legitimacy Points First!

This domain came into existence around 2 months back; it was registered on 21st October 2022.

The online portal’s existence will expire within a year, on 21st October 2023.

The owner’s details are hidden with the WHOIS paid services.

This online portal has gained very poor trust scoring only 1%.

This website has secured a valid HTTPS connection to safeguard data privacy, but beware, as it always does not means complete security.

Mrsgreen.store Reviews are not present on the official portal or external websites.

The blacklisted engine fails to detect this domain, making a green signal.

No social media link is present on the official site.

Most of the content matches with the other online portals, making this website a plagiarized one.

Note: As we were finding details for website popularity, threat, and other scores on the website reviewing portals, we learned that this website needs to be registered, and hence details cannot be retrieved. Hence, we recommend checking all the details from your side too.

Get Brief Details About This Website to Check:Is Mrsgreen.store Scam or Legit!

This online selling portal deals in custom products that fulfill your required deeds for Christmas Eve and special Christmas gifting products.

Know The Current Offers:

Get up to 60% off Christmas gift products.

Anniversary special offer provides free shipping on a total value of over 39 USD.

If you reside in any other nation apart from the United States, you can select your desired currency option given on the home page.

Know The Company Specific Details!

Company Name: Meledo Company Limited

Company address: 372 Southampton, Great, London, WC1B SHJ, United Kingdom

Company number: 11736866

Phone Number: 442086385417

Specifications to Know:Is Mrsgreen.store Scam or Legit?

Official URL:https://mrsgreen.store/

Email Address:support@zgo24fficialcustomerservice.com

Shipping and Delivery Details: Total in-take time is 10-15 business days.

Return Details: You can initiate the return within 14 days of delivery.

Returning address: not given.

Refund Details: You will be notified via mail once the product reaches the warehouse.

Payment Methods: They accept only Credit Cards.

Know The Pros!

Company details are present on the official portal.

Email Id and contact number are given.

A 14-day return policy has been given.

This website contains an enabled HTTPS protocol.

No blacklisted engine has detected this portal.

Cons Before Detailing Mrsgreen.store Reviews!

This online portal has been recently registered.

No social media link is present.

Customer reviews need to be included.

This domain has a short life expectancy.

The owner’s details are found hidden under WHOIS paid services.

Company details are pasted under the Contact Us section, which seems copied from another domain.

Know The Customer’s Feedback!

Customer reviews play a vital role in providing authenticity for any online portal, but this domain needs a single review even.

Also, no section for customer reviews is present, and no social media icons have been given on the official portal, which creates a negative impact. Moreover, click here to check how to protect yourself from ongoing PayPal scams.

Final Thoughts!

Based on our research and case, this portal is not authentic. Therefore, we suggest to all our readers stay away from this site and avoid spending any money on it. You can prefer any other legit website for your online shopping.

Moreover, click here to check details for Credit Card Scams. What do you this about this shopping site? Please comment.

Is Mrsgreen.store Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. Can we cancel the order?

Yes, but if the product is shipped the order cannot be cancelled.

Q2. What are the terms & conditions for returning a product?

Your product must be unused and in the same condition as you have received it.

Q3. Is there any return cost?

Customers have to pay to ship only once, which means if they have already paid the shipping cost, they will not be charged to the customer.

Q4. Can a customer use Debit or PayPal mode of payment?

No.

Q5. What if the refund is not credited?

Before making a complaint to the portal’s customer center, one must check the account balance and ensure it gets cross-checked with the credit card company.