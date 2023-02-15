Is Newdud Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Read Reviews Now!

The below post contains all the details, reviews, and vital credentials that will help shoppers to know, Is Newdud Scam or Legit.

Do you love to shop online for trendy and exclusive outfits? Nowadays, many new websites are launching on a digital platform that sells variable and different products. So, you can easily access the vast collection of trendy and celebrity-style outfits at one stop.

Are all the online websites legit? Due to this question, customers from the United States want to analyze all the credentials and reviews for the trending website Newdud. Hence, scroll down and find: Is Newdud Scam or Legit?

Check All the Legitimacy Pointers Here.

The domain creation date is 19th December 2022. It is only three months old.

Portal expiring credentials: this website will expire on 19th December 2023, within less than a year.

Thowner’s identification: the portal’s details are available on WHOIS, but registrar credentials are hidden with WHOIS premium services.

HTTPS Connection: This website is HTTPS protected. But it does not mean complete security.

Spam score: it has also gained 14 ranks.

Trust Index: this portal has received a below-average ranking, i.e., 39.9%.

Newdud Reviews: the official web page lacks reviews, but customers’ popping purchases pop-ups are flashing on the home page.

Website popularity: it has received 0 points.

IP History: 8 changes from 8 different servers have been detected, which indicates a red alert.

Social media links: no social network icon is present.

Threat & malware scores: each header got 40 ranks.

Phishing profile: it has received 33 scores.

Proximity to suspicious websites: this section has received 32 scores.

Blacklist status: no blacklist engine has detected this website.

Know about the website to find out: Is Newdud Scam or Legit?

Newdud is an online shopping portal that deals immensely in trendy and latest outfits for women. This online shopping portal also confirms that they are the leading global online retailer that deals with tops, bottoms, and dresses.

Online shoppers can easily browse for the latest curve fashionable dresses at reasonable prices and great offers. So, let’s check some specifications for more details.

Specifications

URL: https://newdud.com/

Email Id: newdud@mylauk.com

Phone number: not mentioned.

Processing time: usually takes 1-3 business days

Delivery details: from 7-15 days to 3 weeks.

Return Details: you can return within 35 days of receipt.

Payment details: VISA, MasterCard, Diners Club, DISCOVER, and American Express.

Company details to check: Is Newdud Scam or Legit?

Company name: FADEL-BEATTY LIMITED

Registration number: 709295

Company address: Suite 10542, Balmoral Industrial Estate, AB Beylands South, Navan Meath, C15 DD72, Ireland (This is not the returning address).

Pros:

A 35-day return policy is available.

Detailed descriptions for products and sizes are mentioned on the website.

Company details are present on the official site.

Delivery and return policies are properly explained.

Cons:

Social media links are not present.

Customer reviews are found absent.

The contact number is missing on the official website page.

The trust index is not good.

IP history is signaling a red alert.

Read Newdud Reviews in Detail:

Customer reviews are very significant to learn about the trustworthiness of any online portal. Unfortunately, this portal lacks authentic reviews. The external portal failed to give any feedback for this online domain.

Moreover, social media links are also unavailable. In addition to this, you can click here to learn how to protect yourself from ongoing Credit Card Scams.

The Last Words:

After reviewing all the facts, missing reviews, and credentials, we can say this online portal is not legit. Hence, we advise you to shop from other authentic websites. Additionally, you can learn tips to safeguard yourself from trendy PayPal scams.

Do you think this is a reliable website for shopping? Please share your opinions via comments.

Is Newdud Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q.1 What are the standard shipping charges?

Standard Shipping

Order $0.00-$13, Shipping $9.99

Order $13.00-$49.00, Shipping $6.99

If the order is over $49.00, shipping is free.

Q.2 How to select express shipping?

In “Express Shipping,” for all orders, you need to pay a shipping fee of $12.99.

Q.3 What are the methods to track your order?

You can track your order by logging into newdud.com My Account. Click on My Order to review your order status.

Q.4 Who will bear the return charges?

Customers are responsible for paying return charges.

Q.5 Which are the products that we cannot return?

Items you have already assembled

The products that marked as Non-Returnable on the sale page

Open Box Items

Q.6 Are there any other regulations we need to follow for returning an item?

Yes, there are many rules and regulations that you can check by clicking here.