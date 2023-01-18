Is Nithan Shop Scam Or Legit {Jan} Check Reviews Here

This post on Is Nithan Shop Scam or Legit will probably provide informative details on Nithan Shop. Visit the full post.

Do you know about the Nithan store? Do you want to purchase t-shirts? T-shirts nowadays come in various and unique designs. There are many online stores in the United States that sells unique design t-shirts and one among that famous store is Nithan Shop. Buyers are perplexed about the legitimacy of this store and want to know if the store really works or just defrauds the customers.

Is Nithan Shop legit?

Can you understand the nature of this shop? Do you know if the shop will provide you with good products? No one can answer these questions except the elements of this store. In this section, we will discuss some of the elements of this store which can help us to understand if the store is trustworthy or not. So let’s discuss some of the factors that can help everyone understand the Nithan Shop:

Domain registration : The Nithan Shop was registered on 17 February 2022.

Website Expiry : The domain of the Nithan store will expire on 17 February 2023.

Nithan Shop Reviews : The Nithan Store do not have customer reviews on the official website.

Trust rate : The trust rate of the Nithan store is 27%. This is the below-average trust percentage.

Data encryption : The data on the Nithan store is secured as the site follows the HTTPS protocol.

Policies : The policies of this store are mentioned precisely section-wise.

Missing information : The Nithan store has mentioned each possible information except the owner’s details.

Brief about Nithan Shop.

Nithan Shop is a shopping platform from where you can purchase different varieties of t-shirts and lowers. The store has various collections which are described below:

Christmas sweatshirt

Colorful pants

Is Nithan Shop Scam or Legit? The various factors about the store are mentioned in the above section. The store has an amazing collection of lowers, t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts which are designed in unique ways. We can not decide this early if the store is legitimate or not. So to overcome the issue we will discuss many factors ahead.

Features of Nithan Shop.

Url : https://www.nithan.shop/ Email address : Nithanshop@outlook.com, servise@Nithan.com Phone number : Unavailable Shop address : BALMORAL SUITE 10542, NAVAN MEATH ABBEYLANDS C15 DD72. Shipment Policy : The store provides free delivery on orders more than $39.99. Payment mode : Visa electron, VISA, Maestro

Positive Highlights.

Email address and shop address is given.

Negative Highlights

Phone number unavailable.

Nithan Shop Reviews .

The Nithan Store is popular for unique t-shirts and lowers. The Nithan store has some reviews on the online dating website whereas there are no reviews on the official website. The store has received 3.2 ratings on the famous rating website. Various negative reviews are also detected on the online rating. The Nithan store does not have any social media account on any platform.

The store has not received a positive customer response. You can visit this page to get protection from credit card scamming.

In a nutshell

Wrapping up the post on Is Nithan Shop Scam or Legit, we hope you understood if this store is legitimate or fake. The life expectancy of this store is close to one year. The trust rate of the Nithan store is 27% which is a below-average trust score. As per these elements, the website seems suspicious. Some negative and fake reviews are also detected on online review websites. Visit this link for more details on PayPal Scamming. Click here for more details on the reviews of this store.

Is Nithan Shop Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. What is Nithan Shop?

Ans. Like several stores online, Nithan store is an online shop that has a collection of various types of clothes such as a sweatshirt, t-shirts, lowers, coats, hoodies, dresses, etc.

Q2. What is the life expectancy of the Nithan store?

Ans. The life expectancy of Nithan Store is 11 months.

Q3. What is the trust rate of Nithan Store?

Ans. The trust rate of the Nithan store is 27%.

Q4. Who owns the Nithan Store?

Ans. We found various details about the store but the shop owner is unknown.

Q5. Is Nithan Shop Scam or Legit?

Ans. The Nithan store could not be trusted as the store has not received any reviews on the official website. Additionally, the store has some mixed reviews on other online sites.