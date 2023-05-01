Is Norasi Store Scam Or Legit {May} Read Reviews!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know if Is Norasi store Scam or Legit? Also, learn about Norasistore’s features and authenticity.

StarPower WalkingPad and The JuiceMate are legitimate products sold in the United States. However, they cost £207 and £32 respectively. Did you check that StarPower WalkingPad is sold at an unrealistic low price, and The JuiceMate is quoted at a higher rate at Norasistore? Hence, product prices and discounts are manipulated on Norasistore to lure customers.

Therefore, we advise you to check if Is Norasi Store Scam or Legit before purchasing.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Is Norasistore Legit?

Norasistore Creation: 24th/April/2023 at 17:47:05.

Norasistore Age: 7-days old.

Norasistore Expiry: 24th/April/2024 at 17:47:05.

Norasistore life expectancy: expires within 11-months and 23-days.

Business ranking: 58.6%↓.

Trust score: 31%↓.

Place of origin: Arizona, USA.

Domain Authority: 1/100↓.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 7%↑.

SSL Status: Its IP 23.227.38.65 has Low Organization Validated certificate of SSL for 83 days.

Threat Profile: 22%↑.

Phishing Score: 22%↑.

Malware Score: 8%↑.

Spam Score: 16%↑.

Status of Blacklisting: Norasistore is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Norasistore uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

Norasi Store Reviews on owner’s Identity and Contact: censored using Godaddy LLC paid services.

Backlinks: one.

Brief:

Norasistorestore.com, an e-store, was launched a week ago. Currently, Norasistorestore features only two products for sale, including:

StarPower WalkingPad and The JuiceMate™

Norasistorestore did not specify its mission statement, indicating its customer service ignorance. The content of Norasistorestore was stolen from Lorena-italia.com/pages/payment-options and Lorena-spain.com.

Norasistore email pertains to a different domain. So, the customers trying to contact Norasistore will reach Lorena-spain.com’s customer support. Information on several policies and details of customer importance were excluded from Norasistore.

Features determining Is Norasi Store Scam or Legit:

Buy health equipment at: https://Norasistorestore.com/.

Price: between £49.99 to £50.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Norasistore.

Email address: jessica.customerhelp@gmail.com, a free and generic email service. The email was traced on Lorena-spain.com/pages/retours and lorena-spain.com/pages/suivi-de-commande, meaning the email ID was misused by Norasistorestore.

Delivery Policy: delivery of orders by Norasistore differs and depends on the customer’s location.

Shipping Policy: Order processing time was not specified by Norasistore. The shipping cost depends on the shipment mode and the package’s weight.

Tracking: Norasistore advised tracking orders at 17track.net, a website misused by several fraudulent websites; a feature considered to check Is Norasi Store Scam or Legit ?

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Norasistore.

Return Policy: Norasistore allows 30-day returns except for non-returnable items.

Exchanges: not supported.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Mode of Payment: MasterCard, Amex, PayPal, Visa, JCB, and Discover in GBP.

Newsletters: published by Norasistore.

Contact person, physical address, company number, guarantee, warranty, phone (or) Whatsapp number, store locations, carrier details, cancellation policy, cancellation fee, refund policy, refund timeline, mode of refund, cookies policy: unspecified.

FAQ: not present on Norasistore.

Pros:

Free shipment is supported by buying two quantities

Simple UI and navigation of Norasistore

Detailed product specification with image illustration is included

Cons determining Is Norasi Store Scam or Legit:

A list of non-returnable items was stolen from several websites, and such products are not featured on Norasistore

Unrealistic discounts of up to 70% are offered

Norasistore allowed ordering infinite quantities of the same item

Customers Reviews:

The product reviews were stolen from Aliexpress and ie.dhgate.com. Most Norasistorestore product reviews are generic, which were posted for electronic items sold on Aliexpress and ie.dhgate.com.

Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as four websites and two YouTube reviews suggest that Norasistore is possibly a scam. Norasistore was identified for using an internal Norasi Store Reviews system.

Social media links and relationships:

Norasistore is not present on social media and did not specify links on Norasistore.com.

Conclusion:

Norasistore.com seems illegitimate due to poor trust, Alexa, business, and DA scores. Norasistore seems unsafe for user devices, payment and personal data due to high phishing, threat, and spam scores. Click here to read about credit card fraud, as no customer posted an acknowledgement of receiving a delivery and did not review/rate Norasistore on social media and customer review websites. Click here to know more about phishing.

Were Norasistore reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Norasistore.

Is Norasi store Scam or Legit – FAQ

1Q. How many servers Norasistore uses?

Servers serial chain numbers 912b084acf0c18a753f6d62e25a75f5a and 4001772137d4e942b8ee76aa3c640ab7 targeting ns51.domaincontrol.com(IP 97.74.105.26) and ns52.domaincontrol.com(IP 173.201.73.26).

2Q. Who is the registrar of Norasistore?

GoDaddy.com LLC.

3Q. How much is the visitor count of Norasistore?

Zero visitors count monthly, yielding a $0 traffic value.

4Q. How much is the speed of Norasistore?

A load time of 582 milliseconds, 76% C-performance grade, is considered fast.

5Q. Who is the ISP of Norasistore?

Shopify Inc., Canada.