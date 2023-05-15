Is Oloriya Com Scam Or Legit {May} Read Full Reviews

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know if Is Oloriya com Scam or Legit? Also, learn about Oloriya’s features and authenticity.

Did you browse oloriya.com and find unique items matching your requirements being sold at high discounts and free shipping in the United States? But, did you know oloriya.com’s server hosts several suspicious websites? Did you know several spamming and fraudulent websites were registered with oloriya.com’s registrar? Did you know Tranco’s traffic rank for oloriya.com is low?

Therefore, before purchasing, we suggest you read this review and decide whether Is Oloriya com Scam or Legit?

Is Oloriya Legit?

Oloriya Creation: 7th/March/2023 at 13:27:02; a new website.

Oloriya Age: 2-months and 13-days old.

Oloriya Last updated on: no data.

Oloriya Expiry: 7th/March/2024 at 13:27:02; short life expectancy.

Oloriya life expectancy: expires within 9-months and 18-days.

Business ranking: 47.4%↓.

Trust score: 8%↓.

Domain Authority: 1/100↓.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Place of origin: Reykjavik, Capital Region, Iceland.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 36%↑.

Threat Profile: 24%↑.

Phishing Score: 20%↑.

Malware Score: 14%↑.

Spam Score: 24%↑.

SSL Status: its IP 47.251.24.229 has Low-Organization Validated SSL certification for 68-days.

Status of Blacklisting: Oloriya is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Oloriya uses a secured HTTPS protocol; a positive highlight in Oloriya com Reviews .

Owner’s Identity and Contact: Liyun Fan, a Chinese, has been its Director since 20th/December/2018. His contact address is same as the company’s address. However, his contact number is censored using services of NameCheap Inc.

Backlinks: one.

Brief:

Oloriya.com is young e-store selling utilities and electronics. However, its mission statement states that it is in business to supply designer lighting. Mission statement of Oloriya was stolen from lockehouse.com. Oloriya sells 11 products, including:

Interactive scratch off map,

Home clothing,

Travel shark bag,

Two rugs,

Plastic lunch box,

Two smartwatches,

Resin outdoor shed,

Unframed hand-painted frame, and

Plastic food storage containers.

Features determining Is Oloriya com Scam or Legit:

Buy household utilities and electronics at: https://oloriya.com.

Price: between $9 to $64.00.

Physical Address: Meledo Co Ltd, 4/4a Bloomsbury Square,London,England,UK-WC1A2RP. Address is genuine, but the company is registered as shell firm supporting several scamming websites.

Company number: 11736866.

Guarantee: 100% safe checkout, customer satisfaction, and 30-days money back.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Oloriya.

Email address: support@oloriya.com, a genuine business email.

Phone (or) Whatsapp number: 44(208)638-5414 is contact number.

Delivery Policy: Standard orders are delivered within 15-days, and express orders in 8-days.

Shipping Policy: Oloriya processes orders within 7-days; accounted to check Is Oloriya com Scam or Legit ? Standard shipping costs $6.99, and express shipping $14.99.

Tracking: not possible on Oloriya.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Oloriya.

Return Policy: Oloriya allows 30-days to return items.

Exchanges: not supported.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refunds Policy: Only defective items reported within 5-days are eligible for refunds.

Mode of Payment: PayPal/Visa/MasterCard/Discover/DinnersClub/MastroCard/Amex in more than 26 global currencies.

Newsletters: published by Oloriya.

FAQ: not present on Oloriya.

Cookies Policy/Mode of refund/Refund timeline/Cancellation fee/Cancellation Policy/Carrier details/Store locations/Warranty/Contact person: unspecified.

Pros:

Free shipping is supported for orders over $50

Detailed product specifications and image illustrations included; considered to review Is Oloriya com Scam or Legit ?

Friendly UI of Oloriya with sorting and searching options

Cons:

Unrealistic discounts of up to 76% are offered

No product categorization and filtering options

Oloriya allows ordering infinite quantities

The link to its Facebook messenger chat support was unspecified

The Oloriya.com website is still under construction and displays default frames and text.

Customers Reviews:

Oloriya.com does not support product reviews and blogging. Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as three websites and three YouTube reviews suggest Oloriya is possibly unauthentic.

Social media links and relationships:

Oloriya is not present on social media platforms and Oloriya com Reviews ascertained that no social media links were present on Oloriya.com.

Conclusion:

Oloriya.com seems illegitimate due to terrible trust, DA, Alexa, business, and high suspicion, threat, phishing, spam, and malware scores. Click here to learn about malware score. No user ratings were found for Oloriya.com on social media and customer review websites. Click here to learn about credit card fraud, as none of the customers acknowledged receiving delivery from Oloriya.

Is Oloriya com Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. Oloriya uses how many servers?

Servers serial chain number 912b084acf0c18a753f6d62e25a75f5a and 4001772137d4e942b8ee76aa3c640ab7 targeting dns1.registrar-servers.com(IP 156.154.132.200) and dns2.registrar-servers.com(IP 156.154.133.200) located in USA.

Q2. Who is registrar of Oloriya?

NameCheap, Inc.

Q3. How much is visitor count of Oloriya?

A zero visitor count with $0 traffic value.

Q4. How much is speed of Oloriya?

A load time of 1.16 seconds, 82% B-performance grade, is considered fast.

Q5. Who is ISP of Oloriya?

AliCloud, USA.