Is Peacorige Scam Or Legit {Jan} Check Full Reviews Here

Read exclusive reviews unavailable elsewhere to know Is Peacorige Scam or Legit? Also, learn its features, reviews and authenticity.

Are you looking to shop for trendy footwear and casual clothing for summer? Are you considering an online fashion store in the United States for your orders? Many scamming sites on the internet do not ship the orders though payment is made.

Did you come across peacorige.com? Would you like to read its reviews to know Is Peacorige Scam or Legit? Then, let’s scrutinize Pacorige.com to check its authenticity.

Is Peacorige Legit?

Peacorige Creation—14th-December-2022 at 7:00:00.

Peacorige Age—twenty days old.

Peacorige Last updated on—15th-December-2022 at 7:00:00.

Peacorige Expiry—14th-December-2023 at 7:00:00.

Peacorige life expectancy—registration expires within eleven months and ten days.

Trust score—a terrible 1%.

Domain Authority—a low 4/100 score.

Alexa Rank—Zero.

SSL Status—IP 104.17.232.29 has a valid SSL certificate for next 359 days.

Place of origin—Peacorige was registered in Arizona, USA.

Contact person—unspecified.

Owner’s Identity and Contact—censored using services of PrivacyGuardian.org LLC.

Social relations—Peacorige is not present on social media.

Peacorige Reviews of Status of Blacklisting—Peacorige is not blacklisted.

Connection Security—Peacorige uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

Brief:

Peacorige.com is a new online fashion store for women. Its mission statement suggests that it provides unique and customized products to help customers express themselves.

However, its mission statement was stolen from several websites. The mission statement is generic and does not mention women’s clothing and accessories. Hence, the mission statement can be used on any website selling any items.

Peacorige.com sells:

Twenty-one women’s footwear.

But, on close analyses, forty-one hidden pages related to apparel were found related to clothing.

Features determining Is Peacorige Scam or Legit:

Buy women’s clothing and footwear at—https://peacorige.com/.

Price—between $19.22 to $39.68.

Physical Address—unspecified.

Phone (or) WhatsApp number—unspecified.

Email address—peacorige@gmail.com, found to be a free email service.

Customer Reviews and blogs—not supported.

Social media Links—not included.

Live chat support: not working.

Newsletters—supported by Peacorige.

Help and FAQ—not present.

Terms and Conditions—Included but plagiarized.

Privacy policy—Included but plagiarized.

Store locator—Peacorige did not feature a store locator.

Delivery Policy—The standard order is delivered in eight to fifteen days. The express orders are delivered within three to eight days.

Shipping Policy—All orders are shipped within two to five days.

Carriers—unspecified, considered to check Is Peacorige Scam or Legit.

Cancellation Policy—cancellation is allowed before shipment. Customer service needs to be contacted to cancel orders after shipment.

Cancellation fee—no fee.

Return Policy—Peacorige allows 14 days to return the order.

Restocking fee—no fee.

Exchange policy—unspecified.

Refunds Policy—Peacorige processes refunds to the original method of payment.

Pros:

Peacorige sells 62 unique footwear and women’s appraisals

Simple and friendly UI of Peacorige with sorting and filtering options

Detailed product specifications and images were included on Peacorige

Peacorige supports comprehensive mode of payments

Free shipment is capped at $50/order

Cons:

Difficult to contact Peacorige customer service

The refund timeline was not specified on Peacorige

Peacorige does not offer any discounts, accounted in Peacorige Reviews

Poor logic and inventory control of Peacorige allows ordering infinite quantities of the same item

Products are shipped from Asia and actual size may differ

Customers Reviews:

Eight websites and four YouTube reviews of Peacorige.com suggest a scam. Peacorige.com does not support product reviews. Henceforth, read about internet scams related to PayPal.

Conclusion:

The registerer of Peacorige is popular among scammers, and several low-rated websites were present on their server. Peacorige gained terrible trust, DA, and Alexa ranking. Peacorige has a short life expectancy. Peacorige.com reviews conclude that it is a scam.Please read about internet fraud related to credit card payments, as Peacorige takes payments from major credit cards.

Is Peacorige Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. What is the mode of payment at Pacorige?

Visa, Amex, MasterCard, Discover, JCB, and DinnersClub in £, US$, €, CA$, AU$, ₹, ¥.

Q2. Where can I track my Pacorige orders?

Tracking is not possible for Pacorige orders.

Q3. What is the customer feedback about Pacorige items?

No customer acknowledgements (or) feedback were found related to receiving delivery of Pacorige orders.

Q4. Does Pacorige supports live chat?

No, live chat is currently unavailable.

Q5. How does Pacorige offers EMI?

Twelve-month Installment facility is not offered during checkout, a negative highlight to check Is Peacorige Scam or Legit.

Q6. How is the shipping fee calculated?

The shipping fee is calculated at the checkout. The regular shipment fee is $6.99, and the express shipping fee is $12.99. Click here to know different modes of shipments(https://www.shiprocket.in/blog/standard-shipping-vs-express-shipping/).

Q7. How are the refunds approved?

Peacorige notifies customers via email if a refund is approved after verifying the product’s condition.