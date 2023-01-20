Is Qowaer Scam Or Legit {Jan} Read Customer Reviews Here

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know Is Qowaer Scam or Legit? Also, learn its features and customer reviews.

It’s high time to buy heated gear/thermal clothing in the United States due to the winter season and current weather conditions this year! But did you miss out on the festival, boxing day, and year-end clearance sale offers last year?

Are you still looking to buy thermal clothing at a huge discount with a free shipment? If you have visited Qowaer.com, don’t get distracted by its offers. We bring you complete details below to check whether Is Qowaer Scam or Legit?

Is Qowaer Legit?

Qowaer Creation— 24th November 2022 at 2:46:30.

Website Age— one month and 26 days old.

Last updated on— 24th November 2022 at 2:46:31.

Qowaer Expiry— 24th November 2023 at 2:46:30.

Qowaer life expectancy— ten months and four days.

Alexa rank— Zero.

Business ranking— a terrible 5.4% suggesting a high-risk mode of payments.

Domain Authority— a poor 2/100 score.

Place of origin— China, a high-risk country.

Suspicious Websites Proximity— 17%.

Threat Profile— 36%.

Phishing Score— 23%.

Malware Score— 36%.

Spam Score— 10%.

Status of Blacklisting— Qowaer is not blacklisted.

Connection Security— secured HTTPS connection.

SSL Status— IP 104.17.232.29 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 328 days.

Qowaer Reviews of Trust score — a 1% trust score indicating illegitimacy.

Contact person— unspecified on Qowaer.com.

Social relations— Qowaer.com is not present on social media.

Owner’s Identity and Contact— censored using services of aliyun.com.

Brief:

Qowaer aims to provide unconventional, innovative, techie, and groundbreaking products. However, its mission statement was stolen from uoita.com, fatisan.com, Etc. Therefore, its mission statement is generic and can be used for any product and website.

113 heated gear suppliers

88 Santa robots

151 Christmas decors

73 American girl of the year dolls

24 girl of the year 2023—Kavi doll

TrendMicro does not trust Qowaer.com, a negative highlight to check Is Qowaer Scam or Legit? Qowaer is registered on a server hosting several low-rated websites. Social media Links, Cancellation Policy, Cancellation fee, and Refund timeline were unspecified. The size of clothing/products might differ due to shipment coming from another country.

Features:

Buy warm thermal clothing, Christmas gifts, and decorations at— http://Qowaer.com/.

Price— between $9.98 and $39.98.

Physical Address— Bin Estrella GmbH, Pallaswiesenstraβe 180,64293 Darmstadt’ Germany. The address is unauthentic as it is present on several scamming and low-rated websites.

Company Number— 064110000.

Phone (or) WhatsApp number— +353-876675632.

Email address— Calvin@goodsreply.com, a business email of another domain.

Terms and Conditions— included but plagiarized on Qowaer.com, considered to check Is Qowaer Scam or Legit ?

Privacy policy— included but plagiarized on Qowaer.com.

Store locator— no physical outlets are present for Qowaer.com.

Delivery Policy— standard orders are delivered within ten days, and express orders are delivered in seven days.

Shipping Policy— free shipping on orders above $59.99, standard shipping costs $6.99, and express shipping costs $99.99.

Carrier— e-packet.

Tracking— not possible on Qowaer.

Return Policy— within three days after delivery (or) within 30 days after shipment.

Restocking fee— no fee.

Exchange— Qowaer does not offer exchange options.

Refunds Policy— if refunds are approved, Qowaer will notify the customer and credit your account in a few days.

Mode of Payment— Visa, Mastercard, and Mastrocard via PayPal in US$.

Pros determining Is Qowaer Scam or Legit:

Qowaer.com offers a 50% discount on the first purchase, +20% off with code ‘Xmas,’ and up to +69% on festive sale items

Qowaer supports international shipment

Detailed product specifications and images were included

Friendly UI with sorting, searching, and filtering options

Qowaer offers unique clothing, Christmas items, and gifts

Cons determining Qowaer Reviews:

Poor website logic due to no check on stocks vs. quantity ordered

Qowaer allows users to order infinite quantities of the same item

Only PayPal is offered for payments during the checkout

Qowaer.com offers 70%+ unrealistic discounts

Free shipment is contradicted on product pages

Customers Qowaer Reviews:

Two website reviews and four YouTube reviews suggest Qowaer.com is a scam.

Please read about credit card rackets to avoid payment fraud. Qowaer.com does not support product reviews and blogging.

Conclusion:

Qowaer.com reviews conclude that the website seems a scam. Qowaer is registered in a high-risk country and has a short life expectancy. Qowaer gained terrible trust, business, DA, Alexa, suspicion, threat, phishing, spam, and malware scores. Due to no customer acknowledgment about receiving delivery, Qowaer.com is not recommended.

Also, please learn about PayPal diddles, as Qowaer.com accepts PayPal payments.

Were Qowaer.com reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Qowaer.com reviews.

