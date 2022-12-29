Is Reseorig Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Exclusive Reviews!

Is Reseorig Scam or Legit write-up has investigated the women’s apparel selling website and presented its findings to shoppers.

Are you an online shopper searching for legit details of the reseorig.com e-commerce platform? Reseorig started its operation a few days ago and sells apparel and footwear products exclusively for women customers. The product sold on this platform appears to be priced for the various income groups, and its merchandise collection has depth and width.

The lower age of this store makes it imperative for shoppers in the United States to check its legitimacy. Is Reseorig Scam or Legit write-up has pros, cons, and other details related to this apparel-selling website.

Is Reseorig a Legit Website:

The reseorig domain was registered on 14 th December 2022.

The domain will expire on 14 th December 2023.

Web portal Alexa has given zero ranks to this apparel-selling site.

Customer reviews for products sold in this store are missing in digital space.

The website has no social media links on its home page and we could not find accounts on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube on its name.

The owner’s details are missing from the site.

According to Reseorig Reviews , this apparel-selling platform has a trust score of 1%, a low trust rating for a genuine store.

The trust index of this site is 8%, another low rating for an authentic store.

Text and images available on this site are similar to scam sites and are plagiarized.

What is Reseorig Com Portal?

Reseorig is an e-commerce platform that sells footwear and dressing materials, especially for women customers. It has a collection for both winter and summer seasons with competitive pricing.

The product description page has utility information like the size and color of clothing items. Is Reseorig Scam or Legit list of available products on this platform is given below.

Women’s hoodies and pullovers

Women pants

Women’s slippers and sandals

Fashion t-shirts

Vintage dresses for summers

Specifications:

Name of Domain – reseorih.com

Web address of the store – https://www.reseorig.com

Mail address – reseorig@gmail.com

Company address – Not given

Newsletter – Available

Delivery policy – 8-14 days for standard delivery for United States.

Payment options – Credit and Debit cards

Return policy – product can be returned within 14 days from delivery

Contact number- Not Available

SSL Certificate – Available

Pros of Reseorig com Website:

The shipping policy will allow customers to get the product in less time.

A return period of 14 days is followed by maximum players in the e-commerce industry.

According to Is Reseorig Scam or Legit team, e-mail and newsletter will help customers get product updates on time.

SSL certificate will provide truncation safety to the customer on this platform.

Cons of Reseorig Com Portal:

The website’s Alexa ranking is zero.

The company address of the apparel store is missing on the contact us page.

The trust score of the store is low, a sign of a suspicious site.

Text and images appear to be copied from the scam site.

External customer reviews for the product sold on this site are missing.

Reseorig com has no presence on social sites like Facebook and Instagram.

The age of the website is less than one month.

Reseorig Reviews:

Reseorig has started its operation fifteen days ago and customer feedback for its product is missing on public review sites. We could not find any internal reviews for its products on the reseorig website.

Many well-known websites have red-flagged this store and found it suspicious. Shoppers searching for a list of PayPal scam sites in 2022 can check here.

Final verdict:

Our research team found parameters like customer reviews, trust ratings, and social media presence going against this store. We, therefore, advise customers to remain away from this site. Have you visited the reseorig web portal? Please comment. Shoppers can learn about credit card-related scams by clicking here.

Is Reseorig Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q.1 What is the express shipping time on reseorig.com?

Reseorig has an express shipping time of 3-8 days.

Q.2 Is international shipping available on the reseorig store?

No information related to international shipping is available on this website.

Q.3 Is refund time mentioned on the return policy page?

No, the exact refund time is not available at the return page.

Q.4 What is the Alexa ranking of the reseorig website?

Alexa has given zero ranking to this website.

Q.5 What Payment options are available on the reseorig com platform?

Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are some payment options available on the reseorig store.

Q.6 What does a low trust rating score of reseorig indicate?

According to Is Reseorig Scam or Legit team website low trust rating increases suspicion among shoppers.

Q.7 What details are available on the contact us page of the store?

The company contact us page has mentioned the e-mail address of the store.