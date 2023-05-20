Is Rnddlp Store Scam Or Legit {May} Read Reviews

The post describes details on Is Rnddlp Store Scam or Legit. Visit the whole post to know if this store is authentic or fake.

Have you ever shipped from the Rnddlp website? Are you planning to shop from this platform? If yes, then you should know the legitimacy of this store. People Worldwide are looking for this store as it has a variety of products at a good price range. We always suggest customers verify whether Is Rnddlp Store Scam or Legit so that they won’t get scammed.

Let’s visit this post to know if the store is legit or fake.

Is Rnddlp legit?

Rnddlp is a popular store in several countries. No matter how popular a store is one should always check the legitimacy of a store. In this section, you will read all the necessary points that are important for determining the authenticity of this store. You should reach out to the following points to know if the website is legitimate or fake:

Domain Registration : The domain of this website was registered on 13 March 2023.

Rnddlp Store Reviews : The store does not have any customer reviews on the official website portal.

Phishing store : The website has a phishing score of 24 out of 100.

Trust rate : The trust rate of the Rnddlp store is 58.6.

Spam score : The spam rate of this store is 1 out of 100.

Malware score : The Malware score of the Rnddlp store is 18/100.

Data encryption : The website is 100% secure as it follows an HTTPS connection.

Overview of Rnddlp website .

Rnddlp website is a platform that deals in selling various accessories for women as well as some electronic accessories. Some collections of this store are provided below:

Flower ear hook

Wireless car mount charger

Is Rnddlp Store Scam or Legit? The given points would not clear completely if the store is a scam or legit. We would suggest you read about this website in detail so that you can get deep insight into this store. The following article will give you more deep details about the store.

Features of Rnddlp website .

Url : https://rnddlp.store/

Email address : service@support24h.store

Phone number : unavailable

Store Address : Meledo company limited, WC18

Return/refund policy : The products can be returned within thirty days of delivery.

Shipment details : Shipment is free on products of $49+.

Payment mode : The payment can be made through VISA, American Express, and PayPal.

Positive Aspects

Shipment is free on orders $49+.

Negative Aspects

Phone number unavailable

Rnddlp Store Reviews

The Rnddlp store is a well-known platform that sells various accessories. The store has not received any customer reviews. We researched the customer reviews of this store on the official website but no reviews are detected. The store is available on other reviewing websites but there are no ratings as well as reviews of this store.

The rnddlp store is not available on any social media platform. We have not found any page or account on any social platform. Hence, the store has received zero customer reviews. You can read this post if you want to stay protected from credit card scams.

In a nutshell

Wrapping up this post on Is Rnddlp Store Scam or Legit, we have stated all the facts about this store. The store has recieved a trust rate of 58.6%. The life expectancy of this website is also very short that is 2 months. The customers should wait for the buyer’s response to purchase from this store as it seems fishy. Go through this link to learn details on the PayPal scam.

What are your thoughts on this post? Comment down in the reply section.

Is Rnddlp Store Scam or Legit: Frequently asked questions

Q1. What is Rnddlp?

Ans. Rnddlp is an online store that sells various kinds of products online. The store has a huge collection of women’s accessories and some electronic accessories.

Q2. When was the Rnddlp store launched?

Ans. The rnddlp store is not an old store. It was launched two months back on 13 March 2023.

Q3. What is the trust rate of the Rnddlp website?

Ans. The Rnddlp store has recieved an average trust rate of 58.6%.

Q4. What is the phishing score of this store?

Ans. The phishing score of this store is 24 out of 100.

Q5. Is Rnddlp Store Scam or Legit?

Ans. As per our research, we can not recommend that buyers trust this website without knowing the customer response.

Q6. Do the Rnddlp store have an account on social media?

Ans. No, the Rnddlp store does have any account or page on social media.