Is Rogoman Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Find Honest Reviews!

By reciting the mentioned facts, get a clear image of the domain, whether it Is Rogoman Scam or Legit.

Are you bored with your old clothes? Would you like to upgrade your wardrobe? Then, here we are introducing a domain that offers a variety of men’s clothes with other accessories. This domain has caught the attention of shoppers in the United States.

But still, shoppers want to know whether it Is Rogoman Scam or Legit. Therefore, we will scrutinize domain legitimacy by studying its good and bad points.

Is Rogoman.com a legalized domain?

This digitalized shopping domain was launched on 13/10/202 and is more than 1-year old.

The lifespan of the website is 13/10/2023.

Shoppers are unable to find their trust count through different selling platforms.

The domain has logos on social networking sites, and clicking on them redirects to its promotional page on social media.

Clients can read all the important policies to understand domain strategy clearly.

Its trust index is poor, at 7.7%.

The threat, phishing, and malware score collectively are 8%.

Rogoman Reviews are missing from the domain itself and another website.

The position of the shopping domain on Alexa is missing.

Valid SSL certificate found to secure customer detail.

The developer conceals the domain holder’s name.

What is Rogoman.com?

Rogoman.com is a digital platform that sells a variety of men’s clothes and follows a famous industry. It offers pants, two-pieces, bottoms, t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, floral shirts, etc., and other accessories. Here you will get the finest quality clothes that will not leave rashes on your skin. It always deals in only trendy clothes that suit clients’ personalities and fulfils their wishes.

Specification to determine: Is Rogoman Scam or Legit–

The URL of the online domain is – https://www.rogoman.com/

Email address – Not available.

Ring-up on- We did not find a store telephone number.

Existing store address- Not mentioned.

Days to ship orders per the shipping location take 7 to 15, 15 to 20, and 8 to 10 days, respectively.

Free shipping- It offers free shipping on orders over US$99.

Shipping charges – It offers a flat rate of $9.99 below the order of $99.

Return policy- 30-days.

Return shipping cost- Shopper will pay it.

Taxes and duties- The store will not be liable to pay them.

Refund Policy- Refunds will be processed within 7 days to the original payment method.

Modes of payment: – MasterCard, Visa, PayPal etc.

Is Rogoman Scam or Legit– need to read its pros-

Shoppers can see a splendid collection of clothes.

The portal deals only in trendy clothes with unique printed shirts.

Essential policies are mentioned on the website.

Clothes offered by it are available at a reasonable cost and formed with the finest quality material.

As per the DNS filter, it is safe.

Cons of the website-

Its trust count and trust index are poor.

The domain is unable to get more popularity.

It has its web page on the social platform but lacks client feedback.

The website does not possess a valid contact number or official address.

Focused on Rogoman Reviews–

The website possesses a publicity page on the social platform, but we did not find helpful comments from its users. So, to attract shoppers, it needs to include clients’ views on social sites.

Moreover, we suggest online shoppers’ study how to Get a Full-Refund on PayPal scams before indulging in such a doubtful site.

Summing-up-

This domain is not showing a trustable trust count even if it needs to add other essential information. So as per our study, it can be a fake shopping domain. Now, learn how to Get a Full Credit Card Refund If Scammed!

Would you like to purchase it? Please share your thoughts with us.

Is Rogoman Scam or Legit-FAQs-

Q.1 Is the original shipping cost refundable?

Ans: It is non-refundable.

Q.2 How much are charges applied by it on shipping?

Ans- Flat charges are $9.99.

Q.3 Is it offering free shipping?

Ans- On orders above $99, offer standard free shipping.

Q.4? Is there any exchange policy?

Ans- No, it does not offer an exchange.

Q5. How much time does it take to process an order?

Ans.5 to 7 days.

Q.6 Is it shipping orders to all addresses throughout the world?

Ans- It does not ship to P.O. Boxes, APO/FPO/DPO and non-continental Europe addresses.

Q.7 Is Rogoman Scam or Legit an approved online domain?

Ans- This online shopping domain contains trust issues and is not well-organized, so we suggest you move to another site; it can be a fraudulent shopping domain.