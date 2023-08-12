Is Saltdawn com Scam or Legit {Aug 2023} Get Reviews!

The below-written post will help you get all the facts, details for this website, and will make you aware of, Is Saltdawn com Scam or Legit.

Are you a fashion freak? Do you love to shop clothes from online websites? Are you also looking for products that will bring positive vibes and give your house a catchy look? Have you heard of the Saltdawn online shopping website?

You heard it the right way, as this website is a one-stop shop for your needs. Shoppers from different regions of the world, especially from the United States, want to get all the legitimacy factors, including reviews. Hence, check out the below article to know: Is Saltdawn com Scam or Legit?

Read All The Legitimacy Factors Here!

Domain Registration & Expiry Date: The domain of this website was registered only 3 months back, on 28th November 2022.

Domain Expiry Details: This domain will expire within a year, on 28th November 2023.

Owner’s Authentication: The details are identified with WHOIS services and easily accessible on the WHOIS platform.

Trust Index: It has received a below-average score of 39.6%.

Website Popularity: This portal has received very bad popularity, i.e., 0.

Security: This portal is not detected by any blacklist engine and contains a secure HTTPS connection.

Phishing score: It has gained a 19 score.

Proximity against the suspicious website: It has received 7 ranks.

Saltdawn com Reviews : The section is on the official website, but reviews have yet to be received. Also, external portals fail to fetch any feedback for this domain.

Social media links: Icons for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest are available, but they open up in your official social account.

Threat & Malware scores: each received 51 points. This indicates a red alert.

Get A Brief Introduction On This Portal!

This website deals in various comfort-giving products like mattress wedge elevators for back pain, good luck products for offices or presentable gifts for business entrepreneurs, cleaner for the windshield, spray mults, etc.

Specific Details to check: Is Saltdawn com Scam or Legit?

URL: https://saltdawn.com/

Email ID: carolyazdoria@hotmail.com

Phone Number: Not mentioned.

Processing time: it takes around 7 business days.

Transit or Delivery timings: the delivery time is 5-10 business days.



Return Details: You can initiate a return within 14 days after the receipt of the product.

Refund Details: Refunds for the returned items will be processed in 1-3 business days after they receive the package.



Payment methods: You can pay via Debit/Credit Card through American Express, VISA, MAESTRO, MASTERCARD, and PayPal.

Customer support timings: 24/7 support is available.

Pros based on Saltdawn com Reviews!

Owner’s details are identified with WHOIS services.

A 14-day return policy is applicable.

The customer review section and social media links are present.

Cons for the website!

Phone number and reviews are not found.

The owner’s details are not present on the official web portal.

Transit time should be shorter.

Social media links present are not authentic.

The trust index score is very meagre.

Threat and malware scores are relatively high.

What do Customer Reviews Suggest?

Customer reviews are essential to give any portal an authentic look. But unfortunately, this portal needs more authentic customer Saltdawn com Reviews. Also, the external portal should have given reviews. Moreover, social media links are present only to share on the consumer’s homepage.

The Last Words

Based on our case study, this is not a legit website. The absence of reviews and owner’s details from the official page creates a strong suspicion. Hence, we recommend avoiding shopping from this domain and prefer any other legit portal that gains authentic reviews on trusted sites.

Is Saltdawn com Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q1. What are the returnable products?

Unused product

Defective item

Wrong item received

Items damaged in transit

Lost or missing items

Q2. How can the customer return the product?

You have to contact zgofficialcustomerservice@gmail.com to get the return address

Q3. Does the shipping time includes processing time?

Shipping Time does not include the 7 business day processing period required to process your order from the date your order is placed.

Q4. What is the return charges protocol for the customer?

The previously paid shipping and delivery fees are non-refundable. No restocking fee will be charged to the consumers for the return of a product.