Is Scrayshe Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Find Reviews Here!

Scroll down this article to get all the answers to your question Is Scrayshe Scam or Legit, and what other things help you in online shopping.

Are you searching for attractive women’s dresses online? While you have been looking for websites that offer multiple discounts, and you find Scrayshe? Have you ever checked out all the details of the Scrayshe website now? People in the United States of America have been particular about online purchasing.

They have been looking for multiple pieces of information about Scrayshe because many spam websites have been running over the web. That is why some viewers are now raising a demand: Is Scrayshe Scam or Legit? Continue this write-up and find other essential facts about Scrayshe.

Legitimacy factors of Scrayshe:



Scrayshe is a newly developed portal, and the domain of this website has been active for the last two months.

For more updated details, we have been looking for the trust index score, and we found a score of 1.3%.

The trust score of Scrayshe could be better; they got a score of only 8%, which is not at all trustable.

The content they have been using over the web contains plagiarism issues also.

Social media connectivity has yet to be found below the portal.

Customers can find a separate contact us option and tap there to connect with the team.

We check for Scrayshe Reviews . Unfortunately, no information-related reviews are available.

The Domain of Scrayshe will expire in December 2023, and it still has time.

The owner has yet to add a single piece of information about them, which is not good.

Toil, now this portal is not eligible to get Alexa rank.

What is Scrayshe?

Scrayshe is a newly developed e-commerce website selling multiple women’s dresses. They have been running a discount campaign to increase their brand value and generate more revenue. Some of the products that they are selling are given below.

Aviator Cargo dress.

Maverick Pant dress.

After the party, dress.

Low-down dress.

Wild West dress.

After having an attractive discount on this dress, few buyers are still willing to know more and get the answer Is Scrayshe Scam or Legit?

Specification:

Customers can access the URL of Scrayshe by tapping here https://www.scrayshe.com/

In case of emergency, customers have the option to send the team of Scrayshe mail to service@cubitty.com .

The phone number of Scrayshe has yet to be uploaded, and the customer has to wait for the reply in the mail.

According to the shipping policy, customers will get their products delivered within 6 to 16 days.

Customers will get the right to apply for a return or refund within 14 days of purchase.

Social media accounts like Facebook, Instagram, and other profiles have not been created till now.’

Paypal, Amex, and Mastercard are available in payment mode.

Certification has been pre-installed, which will help them protect customers’ data.

Is Scrayshe Scam or Legit? Know it by PROs:



The price of their product is reasonable for the customer.

Certifications like SSL and HTTPS are available.

Customers can get multiple dresses according to their Niche.

CONS:



Correct contact details have yet to be created.

Social media accounts like Facebook, Instagram etc., are not developed.

Now owner information has been given by the team.

Scrayshe tends to share customers detail with other service vendors.

Scrayshe Reviews

Scrayshe is a news portal that sells various types of ladies’ dresses online. While we search for customer reviews on Scrayshe, we need help figuring out a single review.

To gather more details, we search for some popular review-giving websites. They suggest viewers refrain from purchasing products from this website and search for another authentic portal. Meanwhile, click here to learn more about saving money from Paypal Scams.

Final Verdict:

According to our research, Scrayshe, a newly created website, has a low trust score, and the team has yet to upload multiple pieces of information. But a popular portal has hosted a red flag for the viewers and suggested that they skip it because it might be a scam website.’ Click here and learn more about this website.

Do share your comment. Will you purchase a product from Scrayshe? In addition to this text, please click if you want to learn more about the Credit Card scam to save money.

Is Scrayshe Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. Do Scrayshe offer free account opening before purchasing from this website?

Yes.

Q2. Do the delivery service of Scrayshe free?

Yes, but for international delivery, customers must pay a custom price.

Q3. Is Scrayshe a safe website?

No, it might be unsafe for the viewers.

Q4. What is the registration number of Scrayshe?

12948235.

Q5. Where does the Scrayshe originate from?

Ho Chi Minh City