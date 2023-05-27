Is Shopgoodtow Scam Or Legit {May} Read Reviews!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know if Is Shopgoodtow Scam or Legit? Also, learn about Shopgoodtow’s features and authenticity.

Are you looking to buy more than one educational toy for your kids from an online store in the United States? Did you consider Shopgoodtow.com offering bundled discounts and free shipping on all orders?

But did you know that Tranco’s traffic rank for Shopgoodtow suggests poor visitor count? Did you know that Shopgoodtow is part of big scamming network? Therefore, we recommend you check if Is Shopgoodtow Scam or Legit?

source: dodbuzz.com

Is Shopgoodtow Legit?

Shopgoodtow Creation: 24th/March/2023 at 8:04:13.

Shopgoodtow Age: 2-months and 4-days old.

Shopgoodtow Last updated on: 24th/March/2023 at 8:04:18.

Shopgoodtow Expiry: 24th/March/2024 at 8:04:13.

Shopgoodtow life expectancy: expires within 9-months and 26-days.

Business ranking: 14.5%↓.

Trust score: 1%↓.

Domain Authority: 1/100↓.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Place of origin: California, USA.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 35%↑.

Threat Profile: 72%↑.

Phishing Score: 72%↑.

Malware Score: 46%↑.

Spam Score: 32%↑.

Status of Blacklisting: Shopgoodtow is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Shopgoodtow uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

Shopgoodtow Reviews of owner’s Identity and Contact: Husam Ben Fadel has been director since 17th/January/2013. Broadheath,Altrincham, 49 Woodfield Road, Cheshire,England-WA144ET is his address. His contact and email address were censored using cosmotown.com paid services.

SSL Status: Its IP 104.17.232.29 has Medium Organization Validated certificate of SSL for 357-days.

Backlinks: 4, including 2 DoFollow links.

Brief:

Shopgoodtow.com is young kids’ store, but its mission statement informs that it supplies garden tools/mobile phone accessories/auto accessories/pet grooming supplies/clothing/kitchen supplies/shoes, cosmetics/jewellery and more. Further, its content/images/offers and product pages were stolen from shoppinggoodsa.com, goodshopsst.com, shoppingjzh.com, and shoppingmjw.com.

Shopgoodtow.com focus on providing trendy, quality products with engaging designs and delivering exceptional customer service value. Mission statement of Shopgoodtow was stolen from mjgrewzxc.shop/pages/about-us.

Shopgoodtow.com sells 12 kids’ toys.

Features determining Is Shopgoodtow Scam or Legit:

Buy toys at: https://shopgoodtow.com/.

Price: between $6.75 to $120.00.

Physical Address: Fadel Beatty Limited, Abbeylands,Navan Meath-C15DD72, Suite #10542, Balmoral Industrial Estate, Ireland. Address is fake, and company was identified as shell firm supporting several scamming websites.

Company number: 08364151.

Guarantee: Shopgoodtow disclaimed providing any type of guarantee.

Warranty: Shopgoodtow disclaimed providing any type of warranty.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Shopgoodtow.

Email address: service@shopgoodtow.com, service@@fjve.life, and dosserhonzka8@hotmail.com; fake email address found on 7+ websites.

Delivery Policy: orders are delivered within 30-days by Shopgoodtow. Delivery policy was stolen from bgfseryy.shop/pages/shipping-policy

Shipping Policy: Shopgoodtow takes 9-days to process orders; accounted to check Is Shopgoodtow Scam or Legit ?

Carrier details: UPS.

Tracking: possible at shopgoodtow.com/pages/track-order with order ID/phone number/email.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Shopgoodtow.

Cancellation Policy: cancellation timeline was unspecified.

Cancellation fee: 20% of order value (or) minimum of $25, whichever is high.

Return Policy: Shopgoodtow allows 30-days to return items.

Exchanges: Only defective items are exchanged within 30-days.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refunds Policy: Shopgoodtow approves refund for unused items after inspecting them.

Refund timeline: 4-weeks.

Mode of refund: mode of payment used at Shopgoodtow.

Mode of Payment: Amex/DinnersClub/Discover/JCB/MasterCard/MastroCard/Visa in US$.

Newsletters: published by Shopgoodtow.

FAQ: present on Shopgoodtow.

Contact person/Phone (or) Whatsapp number/Store locations/Cookies Policy: unspecified.

Pros determining Is Shopgoodtow Scam or Legit:

Friendly UI of Shopgoodtow with simple navigation

Buy any two pairs (or) two items at $69.99

Detailed specifications and image illustrations are present on Shopgoodtow

Cons:

Shopgoodtow allows ordering 9,999 quantities

Payment pages redirect users to webpage of Shoe Center website(a different domain)

Unrealistic discounts are offered on buying two items

Customers Reviews:

Shopgoodtow does not support product reviews and blogging. Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as six websites and four YouTube reviews suggest that Shopgoodtow is possibly illigitimate.

Social media links and relationships:

Shopgoodtow is not present on social media and only includes social media links to share product pages on customers’ social media pages as determined in Shopgoodtow Reviews .

Trustedrevie

Conclusion:

Shopgoodtow.com is part of network of several scamming websites, as specified earlier. Shopgoodtow.com gained terrible DA, trust, Alexa, business ranking, high suspicion, malware, phishing, threat, and spam scores. Click here to learn about phishing score. Click here to learn about credit card fraud, as no customer acknowledged receiving delivery from Shopgoodtow.com and did not post reviews/ratings on social media or customer review websites.

Were Shopgoodtow’s reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Shopgoodtow.

Is Shopgoodtow Scam or Legit – FAQ

1Q. Shopgoodtow uses how many servers?

Server serial chain number are 0a3787645e5fb48c224efd1bed140c3c targeting a.dnspod.com(IP 170.106.49.21), c.dnspod.com(IP 112.80.181.159), and b.dnspod.com(IP 49.51.79.196) located in USA.

2Q. Who is registrar of Shopgoodtow?

Cosmotown, Inc.

3Q. How much is visitor count of Shopgoodtow?

Zero visitors monthly with $0 traffic value.

4Q. How much is speed of Shopgoodtow?

A load time of 1.20 seconds, 84% B-performance grade, is considered fast.

5Q. Who is ISP of Shopgoodtow?

CloudFlare Inc., USA.