Is Shopstratos Com Scam Or Legit {Feb} Read Full Reviews

Are you an industrial buyer searching to purchase high-quality aluminum pipes? Do you have custom-built pipe design (or) want to have custom engraving on pipes? Are you looking for strong pipes that can be used in mountain bikes, skateboards, Etc? Are you a domestic (or) individual customer in the United States looking for quality pipes?

StratosUSA provides products for such requirements. Let’s check if Is Shopstratos com Scam or Legit?

Is StratosUSA Legit?

StratosUSA Creation: 18th-November-1999 18:19:07.

StratosUSA Age: 23-years, 2-months, and 25-days.

StratosUSA Last updated on: 19-November-2022 9:49:38, suggesting business continuity.

StratosUSA Expiry: 18th-November-2024 18:19:07.

StratosUSA life expectancy: 1-year, 9-months, and 8-days.

Trust Index: an excellent 100%.

Business ranking: an above-average 75.5%.

Domain Authority: poor 13/100.

Place of origin: Tempe, Arizona, USA.

Alexa ranking: Zero

Suspicious Websites Proximity: low 7%.

Status of Blacklisting: StratosUSA is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: StratosUSA utilizes valid HTTPS connection.

SSL Status: its IP 162.241.230.57 has low domain validated SSL certificate for the next 66 days.

Shopstratos com Reviews on owner’s Identity and Contact: Domains By Proxy LLC paid services were utilized to censor this information.

Brief:

StratosUSA.com sells quality aluminum water pipes designed and manufactured in California, USA. StratosUSA is conservative website with limited details, purchasing, and payment options.

StratosUSA was launched in 1982 and initially manufactured water pipes. With time laps, it offers pipes for surfing, sailing, skateboarding, rock climbing, and mountain biking. StratosUSA sells:

Four types of air-water pipes,

Eleven types of TC-1 water pipes, and

Thirteen types of TC-pro water pipes.

Features determining Is Shopstratos com Scam or Legit:

Buy aluminum pipes at: https://stratosusa.com.

Price: between $105 to $255.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on StratosUSA.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on StratosUSA.

Delivery Policy: The delivery timeline depends on the customer’s location and carrier delays.

Shipping Policy: StratosUSA processes orders between one to eight days.

Carriers: USPS, UPS, and FedEx.

Tracking: not possible on StratosUSA.

Return Policy: international shipments are not accepted for returns. Domestic orders can be returned within 30 days.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Exchange: not offered by StratosUSA.

Refunds Policy: As per Shopstratos com Reviews , refunds are processed to the original cardholder’s account.

Mode of Payment: via all major credit cards in US$.

Newsletters: not published by StratosUSA.

Help and FAQ: included on StratosUSA.

Pros:

Free shipment is offered on all domestic orders in the USA

Quality pipes are offered in rainbow colors

StratosUSA offers lifetime guarantee

Detailed product specifications and pictures were included

Friendly and simple UI with categorization, searching, sorting, and filtering criteria

Cons:

Customer support needs to be contacted to initiate purchases and returns

Refund timeline, contact person, physical address, phone (or) whatsapp number, email address, store locator, cancellation policy, and cancellation fees are unspecified, which is accounted to check Is Shopstratos com Scam or Legit ?

StratosUSA offers only three products

Unrealistic discounts of up to 58.66% were offered

Difficult to contact StratosUSA customer support in the absence of an email, phone number, and physical address

Customers Reviews:

StratosUSA does not support product reviews. The blogging section on StratosUSA included four blogs, but the customer comment section was disabled! Only one review on mountain bike website rated Stratosusa shock absorber pipes 5-star rating.

No user reviews and ratings were present on customer review websites, social media, and elsewhere on the internet, considered to check Is Shopstratos com Scam or Legit? Please read about Credit Card Scams, as Stratosusa accepts only CC payments.

Social media Links and relationships: @stratos.usa is has poor presence on Instagram, with 17 followers and zero subscribers @stratousa Twitter.

Conclusion:

StratosUSA is long-existing website with nil threat, phishing, spamming, and malware profile (as per flashstart.com). Hence, it is safe to be accessed (as per dnsfilter.com). StratosUSA seems legitimate due to excellent trust, average business, and low suspicion scores but due to no proper reviews, we are not recommending it for freshers. However, StratosUSA gains poor Alexa ranking, visitor count, and DA scores. Therefore, please read about PayPal scams to avoid payment diddles.

Were StratosUSA reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about StratosUSA.com.

Is Shopstratos com Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. StratosUSA uses how many servers?

Two servers with serial chain number 04104a46e3b0bd18a42efb159cc8bc680549 targeting ns50.domaincontrol.com and ns49.domaincontrol.com.

Q2. Who is the ISP of StratosUSA?

Unified Layer, USA.

Q3. Who is the registrar of StratosUSA?

GoDaddy LLC.

Q4. How much is the speed of StratosUSA?

A 71% C-performance grade, with load time of 735 milliseconds, which is considered fast.

Q5. How much is the visitor count of StratosUSA?

An average 175 visitors/month.