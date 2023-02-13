Is Sightpiteof Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Honest Reviews!

Get the entire detail of this newly registered domain by considering the article and determine whether it Is Sightpiteof Scam or Legit.

Are you interested in buying many products from one online website? Do you want to save time by shopping from one portal? So, visit Sightpiteof.com, which offers various products from personal care to houseware items.

This website has got popularity in the United States, but still, people are deeply interested in verifying Is Sightpiteof Scam or Legit. Scrutinize the features of the website to check the genuineness of the shopping site.

Is Sightpiteof.com a live online website?

This website is less than a year old and was founded on July 20, 2022.

This website’s domain will expire on July 20, 2023.

Its trust rating, which is only 2%, needs to be higher.

We couldn’t find any social media networking symbols on its official page.

On its official detail, we located all of the online shopping policies for credentials.

The combined threat, phishing, and malware score is 36%.

As we conducted our research, we discovered no Sightpiteof Reviews. Its trust index is 65.6/100, above average.

It receives no ranking on the search engine Alexa.

A valid SSL certificate was found to save the client’s information with HTTPS encryption.

The store withholds information about its owner.

What is Sightpiteof.com?

This online portal deals in many products within standard quality. It deals in Forever Rose Tree Lamp, Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner, New Reusable Eyeliner, Eyelash Stickers, Thickened Magic Cleaning Cloth, VINTAGE CAMERA, American Flag Stretch Washed Bootcut Jeans, and so on. Entire products come with an accurate description that makes them easy to use for shoppers.

Specification of Sightpiteof.com –

Follow the realities to determine whether it Is Sightpiteof Scam or Legit.

URL that the online domain shares- https://www.sightpiteof.com/

Email address- support@sightpiteof.com

Telephone- Stores contact number is missing.

Company number- LANDBASE TRADING CO, LTD.

The store’s actual address- 146a Whitechurch Road, Cardiff, Wales, CF143NA.

Transport regulations: Within 3 to 5 days after purchase.

Return Policy: Customers have the right to apply for a return within 14 days

Refund Policy: Refund will be deposited in your account within a certain number of days.

Cancellation Policy- It accepts order cancellation before the product is shipped or produced.

International Customs Fees: All customs fees, taxes, and other additional costs associated with your purchase will be your responsibility.

Payment options include Credit Cards, PayPal , American Express, Master Cards, etc.

Is Sightpiteof Scam or Legit-Get its profits-

Consumers can explore a wide selection of merchandise at a competitive cost.

You can use all the credentials online store policies to avoid loss.

Easy-to-use and guaranteed money-back modes of payment are available.

It maintained the address of the store’s physical location.

Valid HTTPS was found to secure client information.

As per DNS Filter, it is secure to use.

Losses of the website-

The trust count is poor.

Its contact number is missing.

It is not too old, so several buyers do not follow it.

Alexa’s ranking is missing.

Feedback from clients is not available on the social media platform.

The name of the owner is missing.

Focused on Sightpiteof Reviews

We did not get its web page on social media sites, so we did not find a single review from its clients. So, this online website needs to maintain genuine reviews from its customers. Before continuing, click the link to learn how to Report a PayPal scam and Get a Full Refund to avoid money loss.

Summing-up

It shares a poor trust count and does not reveal much essential information. There are a lot of things you should know about it because it seems like a fraudulent website. So, analyzing- How to Get a Full Credit Card Refund If Scammed!

Have you ever shopped for it? Let’s tell us.

Is Sightpiteof Scam or Legit -FAQs-

Q.1 What are the actual days of shipping?

Ans: Within 3 to 5 days.

Q.2 What is the cost of delivery?

Ans- Not mentioned.

Q.3 How can you cancel your order?

Ans- We can only cancel orders within the first 12 hours after the order is placed.

Q.4 Which is the transportation method followed by it?

Ans-We did not find the transportation method followed by it.

Q5. What about international duties?

Ans. The store will not be liable to pay for it.

Q.6 Do you track your order?

Ans- The store will send all order details to your given mail-id.

Q.7 Is Sightpiteof Scam or Legit an official website?

Ans- We are still in doubt about its legitimacy.