Is Skynetsj Scam Or Legit {Feb} Read Full Reviews Here

Is Skynetsj Scam or Legit? Every authentic and reliable detail on the Skynetsj shop has been shared in this post. Kindly read.

Do you prefer shopping online? Now it has become a convenient way to shop online from Skynetsj shop in the United States. However, Is Skynetsj Scam or Legit? The authenticity of the Skynetsj shop has been discussed here in a detailed way as many online shoppers browsed online sites to seek details on the reliability of the Skynetsj shop.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Read The Authenticity of Skynetsj Shop!

Trust Index: A questionable trust index of 38.3/100 has been given to the Skynetsj shop. So, it could not be trusted fully.

Discovery Date : February 1, 2023, is the creation date of the Skynetsj shop. The website is recently launched online.

Spam Score: It got an availability of spam count of 48/100.

Phishing Score : The Skynetsj store has a Phishing factor of 48/100.

Customer’s Opinions: No Skynetsj Reviews are seen on any online portal. The official shop is deprived of customer reviews.

Social Account : The networks on any social media site are not available. Thus, the site looks unauthentic.

Missed Information: Phone number and Address are absent.

Data Security: An authentic HTTPS server was found on the Skynetsj shop to secure the details here.

Brief of Skynetsj Shop!

Skynetsj shop offers goods like women’s clothing. They got beautiful dresses and bottoms wear. The shop also offers some discounts on their products.

Stand Collar Sleeveless Midi

Short Sleeve Lose Shirt Dress

Oversize maxi dress

Lose Wide Yoga Pants

Striped Pleated Midi

Features Determined In Is Skynetsj Scam or Legit!

URL: https://skynetsj.com/

Phone Number: It is not available

Location Details: It is absent from the layout.

Email: skynetsj@gmail.com

The official shop lacks the presence of buyer reviews. No online site has any customer reviews.

Return Policy: The website provides you 14 days to return the goods in case of any defect.

Payment Options: Visa, JCB, Diners Club, American Express, etc.

Shipping Policy: One can expect the order delivery within 10-25 days.

Positive Points

The email id of Skynetsj is available.

Negative Points

The shop is deprived of customer reaction to their products.

The phone number and address are absent.

Accounts on Twitter, Facebook, etc are missing. Thus, making a least trustworthy site.

Skynetsj Reviews

We have explored the details of Skynetsj shop very well. The site lacks in providing genuine customer reviews on its clothing collection. Moreover, we have checked several online sites to gather some customer reviews on review sites. But, no sites were reviewing their products. Thus, it is a major drawback. Further, we have checked the social media pages to seek some accounts on social sites. However, we got zero pages. Thus, the shop seems least trustworthy due to the following factors discussed here. We hope you must have got some ideas on its legitimacy. So, Is Skynetsj Scam or Legit? In our opinion, it seems not a legit site. The instructions on the methods to block Credit Card Scammers to avoid any fraud have been shared.

Final Summary

Summing up this post, we have informed the readers of the Skynetsj shop’s legitimacy. The shop was discovered around twenty-seven days ago. Moreover, the trust index is also poor. Due to the following factors, we cannot trust the site completely. The details on the ways to prevent PayPal Scamming have been shared on our site. You can read more updates on Dress here.

Will you buy items from this store? Kindly share your update in the comment section below.

Is Skynetsj Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the shipping facility of the Skynetsj?

Ans. The shop provides delivery within 10-25 days or it may delay due to the pandemic.

Q2. What is the longevity of the Skynetsj shop?

Ans. The website is 27 days old as it was registered recently on February 1, 2023. Thus, it has questionable longevity.

Q3. Are any reviews gathered on the Skynetsj shop?

Ans. No, the official outlet is deprived of customer opinions on their collection.

Q4. What variety of collections has been sold on this site?

Ans. The Skynetsj shop got various clothing stuff like a midi dress, shirt dress, and bottom wears like yoga pants.

Q5. Is Skynetsj Scam or Legit?

Ans. The Skynetsj shop is not a praiseworthy store due to poor trust index, life continuance, and zero reviews on their collection.

Q6. Did the site have any social media profiles?

Ans. No, the outlet did not get any accounts on social media.