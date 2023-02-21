Is Ssensema Scam Or Legit {Feb} Check Full Reviews!

This article provides entire details about the shopping portal and its various specifications to know Is Ssensema Scam or Legit. Follow our blog to know more.

Is Ssensema.com Legit or not?

Before shopping for anything, the customer should check the legitimacy of the web portal and confirm its authenticity. The listed below points will help to determine the worthiness of the shopping website:

The beginning of web portal: The website began on 07/11/2022.

The address of website: No details about the address of the website are mentioned.

Global Alexa rank : The Alexa global ranking of the website is not available.

Email address: ssensema@outlook.com

Email address worthiness: The email address provided in their web portal is legit.

Trust Ranking: The trust rate of the website is bad, only 1%.

Copied content rate: The rate of duplicate content of the website is 100%.

Account on Social media: The website does not have any social platforms logo in its webpage.

What is Ssensema.com?

This is an online shopping website. The web portal features various Massage products and other items. The various product collection includes Neck Body Massager, Lymphatic soothing body shaping neck instrument, Bracelet, Beard growth oil, decorative products, Casual long Pants, Turtle neck Knit Sweater and lot more. The products are available in different sizes whereas their quality seems amazing.

Specifications of Ssensema.com:

The URL of the webpage – Ssensema.com

The start of the website – The website began on 07/11/2022.

The expiration of website – The web portal will expire on 07/11/2023.

Contact on Phone- No information about its phone number is available.

Location of webpage – No details about the address of the website are mentioned.

Account on social media – The website does not have any social platforms logo in its webpage.

Service of Delivery- It delivers the order within 10-15 days under standard shipping and 7-12 days under VIP shipping.

Founder of website- There is no information about the founder of the website.

Free delivery policy: It offers free delivery on orders over $50.

Return service: It offers 30 days return service on its order.

Order Refund policy – It provides return of the entire amount within 10-20 days.

Exchange on order– It provides 30 days exchange service on its orders.

Return freight– The customer may or may not be liable to bear the shipping cost depending on the condition of the ordered product.

Discount percentage- It allows discount on its orders.

Order Cancellation service- There are no details about the order cancellation service.

Method of Payment – VISA, Master card, PayPal, etc

Merits of to knowing Is Ssensema Scam or Legit:

It has mentioned its Email address for customer service.

It has offered various methods of payments.

It allows free delivery service on its products.

It allows easy return and exchange service on its products.

It allows discount on its orders.

Demerits of Ssensema.com :

It has not mentioned its founder name which is required.

It has not given any details about its office address.

It is not available on social platforms.

It has not given its contact number for customer support.

It has not mentioned the order cancellation service.

Ssensema Reviews:

The website does not contain any feedback from the customer for its products. The Alexa Global rank of webportal is not available. There are no customer reviews on the online platforms and social sites.

Summing Up:

The webpage has least experience in web-based product selling. The website has not much buyers for its products. The web portal has bad Trust Rate. Furthermore, there are no customer feedbacks and reviews on online website and social media sites. The website seems doubtful, and customer should remain careful from such web portal.

Is the information helpful? Comment your opinion.

FAQ:

Q1. When was Ssensema.com developed?

Answer: 07/11/2022

Q2. When will Ssensema.com expire?

Answer: 07/11/2023

Q3. What is the Ssensema.com Alexa global rank?

Answer: Not available

Q4. What items does Ssensema.com provide?

Answer: Massage products

Q5. What is Ssensema.com trust score?

Answer: 1%

Q6. How much time gap does Ssensema.com provide for order return?

Answer: 30 days

Q7. How much time gap does Ssensema.com take for order shipping?

Answer: 10-15 days