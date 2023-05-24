Is Sukehiro Com Scam Or Legit {May} Read Reviews!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know Is Sukehiro com Scam or Legit? Also, learn about Sukehiro’s features and authenticity.

Do you love Japanese anime characters and want to reflect them in your style? Do you wish to shop for printed clothing of anime characters? Did you browse Sukehiro.com, a website offering printed t-shirts?

Sukehiro.com is an upcoming e-fashion store registered with Shopify and supporting international shipments to the United States. Sukehiro is conservative website providing inadequate information on all fronts. So, let’s check Is Sukehiro com Scam or Legit?

Is Sukehiro Legit?

Sukehiro Creation: 26th/April/2023 at 19:13:25; a new website.

Sukehiro Age: 29-days old.

Sukehiro Last updated on: 26th/April/2023 at 19:13:25.

Sukehiro Expiry: 26th/April/2024 at 19:13:25; short life expectancy.

Sukehiro’s life expectancy: expires within 11-months and 2-days.

Business ranking: 47.7%↓.

Trust score: 33%↓.

Domain Authority: 1/100↓.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Place of origin: Tempe, AZ, US.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 5%↓.

Threat Profile: 33%↑.

Phishing Score: 33%↑.

Malware Score: 10%↑.

Spam Score: 10%↑.

Status of Blacklisting: Sukehiro is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Sukehiro uses a secured HTTPS protocol; a positive highlight in Sukehiro com Reviews .

SSL Status: IP 23.227.38.32 has Low-Organization Validated SSL certification for 63-days.

Owner’s Identity and Contact: censored using DomainsByProxy.com paid services.

Contact person: unspecified.

Backlinks: 3, including 2 DoFollow links.

Brief:

Sukehiro.com is a young e-store selling unisex clothing, mostly consisting of printed t-shirts. Sukehiro aims to supply unique art pieces. Hence, their stocks and supply are limited and last for a short period. Sukehiro supplies printed clothing consisting of customers’ favorite characters.

Sukehiro sells 6 t-shirts printed with Japanese anime characters.

Features:

Buy printed t-shirts at: https://sukehiro.com.

Price: $29.99.

Physical Address: unspecified; a negative highlight to check Is Sukehiro com Scam or Legit ?

Company number: unspecified.

Guarantee: sukehiro.com disclaims providing any type of guarantee.

Warranty: sukehiro.com disclaims providing any type of warranty.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Sukehiro.

Email address: help@sukehiro.com, a genuine email address.

Phone (or) Whatsapp number: unspecified.

Store locations: unspecified.

Delivery Policy: orders are delivered within 7-days in North America and within 16-days internationally.

Shipping Policy: Sukehiro takes 2-days to process orders.

Carrier details: unspecified.

Tracking: not possible on Sukehiro.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Sukehiro.

Cancellation Policy: unspecified.

Cancellation fee: unspecified.

Return Policy: Sukehiro allows 30-days to return items. Return labels need to be obtained by contacting customer service; considered to check if Is Sukehiro com Scam or Legit ?

Exchanges: Sukehiro recommends returning the items and reordering instead of exchanges.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refunds Policy: Sukehiro will notify customers if refunds are approved

Refund timeline: 10-days.

Mode of refund: mode of payment used at Sukehiro.

Mode of Payment: Amex/ApplePay/DinnersClub/Discover/GPay/MasterCard/Visa over 200 global currencies.

Cookies Policy: unspecified.

Newsletters: published by Sukehiro.

FAQ: not present on Sukehiro.

Pros:

Friendly UI, simple navigation with searching, filtering, and sorting options

Comprehensive mode of payments

Clothing is available in various sizes

Detailed specifications and images included on Sukehiro

All orders are supported with a free international shipment

Cons determining Is Sukehiro com Scam or Legit:

The size of Sukehiro’s clothes might differ

Sukehiro allows ordering infinite quantities

Only GPay is offered during the checkout

Sukehiro did not include any discount offers and promotions

Only 6 apparels are offered

Customers Reviews:

All product reviews on Sukehiro.com are positive and rated 5-stars. Hence, Sukehiro.com product reviews are unrealistic. Sukehiro does not support blogging. Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as eight websites and one YouTube review were neutral, suggesting Sukehiro.com is possibly not a scam.

Social media links and relationships:

Sukehiro is not present on social media as ascertained in Sukehiro com Reviews and excluded social media links on Sukehiro.com.

Conclusion:

Sukehiro.com showed features of genuine website. However, it will take time to improve its trust and business ranking. Due to poor trust, business, DA, and Alexa ranking, Sukehiro.com is possibly illegitimate. Click here to learn about trust score. Further, no customer acknowledged receiving delivery from Sukehiro. Click here to learn about credit card fraud, as no Sukehiro.com’s user ratings/reviews were present on social media and customer review websites.

Were Sukehiro’s reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Sukehiro.

Is Sukehiro com Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. Sukehiro uses how many servers?

Servers serial chain numbers 912b084acf0c18a753f6d62e25a75f5a and 4001772137d4e942b8ee76aa3c640ab7 targeting ns33.domaincontrol.com(IP 97.74.106.17) and ns34.domaincontrol.com(IP 173.201.74.17) located in the USA.

Q2. Who is registrar of Sukehiro?

GoDaddy.com LLC.

Q3. How much is visitor count of Sukehiro?

Monthly a zero visitor count and a $0 traffic value.

Q4. How much is speed of Sukehiro?

A load time of 503 milliseconds, 72% C-performance grade, is considered fast.

Q5. Who is ISP of Sukehiro?

Shopify Inc., Canada.