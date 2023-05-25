Is Summerkola.com Scam or Legit {May 2023} Reviews!

In this article, you will find all the details of the website Summerkola.com and the necessary information to verify Is Summerkola.com Scam or Legit.

Are you looking for the perfect dresses for the summer collection? Would you like to compliment your dresses with stylish home decor and complementary accessories? Summerkola.com is a trending website that offers a vast diversity of products in women’s clothing series and other essential clothing.

People of the United States appreciate the quality and exclusive pricing of the product. However, there is no clarity on the service of the company. That’s why finding out Is Summerkola.com Scam or a Legit domain to shop becomes essential.

Factors Affecting the Legitimacy of Summerkola.com

Domain age: Summerkola is a fresh website and has been working as a Commerce domain for the last 6 months

Alexa ranking: Alexa ranking of the website is not available

Trust score: The Summerkolan.com website could not achieve any beneficial trust score. However, the current score is 1%.

Social media: there aren’t any social media links to the domain, so we cannot find any social media reviews.

Owner information: no information available

Address proof: the website does not provide the company’s contact address.

Customer review: there aren’t any Summerkola.com Reviews available on the website. Moreover, there is no section on the website where you can provide reviews.

Shipping Policy: Experience free shipping for an order of $50; the processing time is around 10 to 30 days.

About Summerkola.com

Summerkola is a multi-product website containing different women’s clothing and accessories and Daily home appliances and equipment. You can purchase dedicated mobile covers that compliment your dress and enhance your style segment. Additionally, you can see more products in the all-collection section, including old house products, home decoration, and car accessories.

Is Summerkola.com Scam or Legit: Specification

Domain Launch: 2 December 2022

Domain Expiry: 2 December 2023

Email id: service@summerkol.com

Contact number: contact number of the company is not available on the website.

Contact address: contact address is not available

Return policy: you can apply for the return within 30 days of product delivery, and the refund process takes around 3 to 5 days.

Payment mode: PayPal and credit card

Currency: multi-currency options are available, including USD, CAD, EUR and most countries.

Pros to identify: Is Summerkola.com Scam or Legit

Domain provides an online tracking option to track your real-time product location.

You can get free shipping on the order above $50.

The company claims to provide their product in different regions of the world so its products are accessible for a wide range of pollution.

Different categories of products are available.

Cons

The contact information of the company is not available on the website. Only Email is available that is also not responding.

After six months of e-commerce work, the website couldn’t gain more than a 1% trust score.

Details about the owner and the company location are not available.

Summerkola.com Reviews

Summerkola.com Website does not contain any customer reviews. They are not social media handles of the website where we can find additional details and reviews of the customer. Moreover, there is no slot for customer reviews on the website. Get more information about the PayPal scam.

Wrapping up

Summerkola.com lacks a lot of vital information on the website, so it is very hard to believe that the domain is legit. The website’s necessary details and customer reviews are fake, so we do not recommend this website for shopping.

Is Summerkola.com Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. How can we get the best deal on the product?

You can achieve the best deal on the website in the hot sales section.

Q2. Can we buy fitness equipment on the website?

Yes, there are many fitness equipment available on the website.

Q3. What is the best procedure to cancel the order?

Please cancel your order within 12 hours of order placement to get a quick refund.

Q4. Can we receive orders in cash on delivery?

There is no option for cash on delivery on this website.

Q5. How long does it take to reply to the customer query via Email?

As per the details, the company takes around one day to process your query and reply via Email.

Q6. Is Summerkola.com Scam or Legit?

None of the specifications helps to identify the website’s legitimacy.