Is Swifties Shop Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Honest Reviews!

Are you a Taylor Swift fan? Do you love to shop for this superstar’s related products? Have you heard of swifties.shop? This online shop is wholly and solely dedicated to Taylor Swift fans. The fans can shop for t-shirts, shirts, sweaters, earrings, and other accessories.

But, many shoppers from the United States want to know whether this website is legit because nowadays, scamming of online portal shopping is on the rise. So, we have done complete research and found all the details: Is Swifties Shop Scam or Legit?

Is This Site Legit? Check Details Here!

This website was registered on 28 th January 2023, i.e., only one month back.

The domain expiry details are not available.

The owner’s details are not found under the WHOIS domain.

This portal secures a valid HTTPS connection.

Any blacklisted engine has not detected this website.

The website popularity gained by this portal is 0.

Threat & phishing profiles ranked this website by 26 scores individually.

Malware and spam score marks for this portal are 23 for each header.

No Swifties Shop Reviews are present for this website.

The trust index received by this portal is 58.1 %, i.e., average scoring.

IP history indicates only one change from 1 unique address this year.

Social media links are not present on this website’s official page.

It has received 26 scores against proximity to suspicious websites.

A Brief Note about the Portal!

Swifties Shop is an online shopping portal destination for all Taylor Swift fans. Whether you are looking for exclusive products, the latest merchandise, or simple things that can connect you with other fans, this portal is a one-stop domain.

Specifications to check: Is Swifties Shop Scam or Legit ?

URL: https://www.swifties.shop/

Email Id: help@swifties.shop

Phone number: not provided.

Address: 4233 Mellen Drive, 23, Anderson, IN 46013, United States

Processing & shipping time: no details are available.

Delivery details: no data provided.

Return & refund policies: you can initiate a return within 30 days of delivery. Once they receive the product, intimation for a refund will be shared via email.

Payment methods: Shop Pay, VISA, MasterCard, Google Pay, Meta Pay, Diners Club, DISCOVER, Apple Pay, and AMEX.

Company details: no data available.

Pros:

Various payment methods are available.

A 30-day return policy is available.

This website contains a secure HTTPS connection.

Any blacklisted device has not detected this domain.

Swifties Shop Reviews found Cons:

Company details are not present.

Social media links are absent.

Existing customer feedback and contact number are absent.

Shipping and delivery policies are not mentioned.

Website popularity gained for this website is 0.

Read Customer Reviews in Detail!

Feedback from the existing customer plays a vital role in determining the quality and service of the website’s support team. Unfortunately, this portal lacks authentic reviews. The external portal failed to give any Swifties Shop Reviews for this online domain.

Moreover, social media links are also unavailable. In addition to this, you can click here to learn how to protect yourself from ongoing PayPal Scams.

The Last Words:

After our deep study, we can say that this website is not legit because it lacks essential details and customer reviews. Hence, we advise you to shop from authentic portals. Also, click here to read the safeguarding tips against Credit Card scams.

Is Swifties Shop Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q.1 Which products are not applicable for return?

Perishable goods (such as food, flowers, or plants), custom products (such as special orders or personalized items), and personal care goods (such as beauty products). We also do not accept returns for hazardous materials, flammable liquids, or gases.

Q.2 What are the methods to track your order?

You can track your order by the given links:

https://www.ups.com/track

https://www.fedex.com/en-gb/tracking.html

https://www.17track.net/en

Q.3 Are there any changes in the return policy for different nations?

Yes, return time varies for different nations; you can check the details by clicking here.

Q.4 In how many days will you be able to get the refund after the return time?

Once the inspection is done and the refund is approved, the amount will reflect in the bearer’s account within ten days.