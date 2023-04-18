Is Swimete Scam Or Legit {April} Read Reviews Here!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know if Is Swimete Scam or Legit? Also, learn about Swimete’s features and authenticity.

Did you browse Swimete.com, an e-fashion store selling products in Australia, Canada, and the United States? Were you excited about high discounts, free shipping, buy two items and get free shipping, and buy more and get more discount offers? But did you know that Swimete’s registrar is popular among scammers? Did you know that even after 9-months, Swimete’s Tranco rank shows a poor visitor count?

Therefore, before shopping, let’s check if Is Swimete Scam or Legit?

Is Swimete Legit?

Swimete Creation: 7th/July/2022 at 7:00:00.

Swimete Age: 9-months and 11-days old.

Place of origin: Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

Swimete Last updated on: 2nd/April/2023 at 7:00:00, suggesting business continuity.

Swimete Expiry: 7th/July/2023 at 7:00:00, short life expectancy.

Swimete life expectancy: expires within 2-months and 22-days.

Business ranking: 48.2%↓.

Trust Index: 1%↓.

Domain Authority: 1/100↓.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 32%↑.

Threat Profile: 38%↑.

Phishing Score: 30%↑.

Malware Score: 38%↑.

Connection Security: Swimete uses a secured HTTPS protocol; considered in Swimete Reviews .

Spam Score: 9%↑.

Status of Blacklisting: Swimete is not blacklisted.

SSL Status: its IP 23.227.38.65 has Low Organization Validated SSL certificate for 44 days.

Owner’s Identity and Contact: hided using PrivacyGuardian.org paid services.

Contact person: unspecified.

Backlinks: zero.

Brief:

Swimete.com is an e-store selling men’s and women’s clothing. It is on a mission to supply high-quality products and believes in the extreme importance of customers. However, its mission statement was stolen from a-zproductions.shop. Swimete sells:

42 Tops,

24 Dress,

43 Coat,

43 Shoes,

48 Sweater,

10 Shirt,

3 T-shirts, and

25 Pants.

Features:

Buy clothing and footwear at: https://swimete.com/.

Price: between $19.99 to $119.99; accounted to check Is Swimete Scam or Legit ?

Physical Address: unspecified.

Company number: unspecified.

Guarantee: 30-day money back.

Warranty: 100% Secure payment with SSL Encryption.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Swimete.

Email address: service@swimete.com, a genuine business email.

Phone (or) Whatsapp number: unspecified.

Store locations: unspecified.

Delivery Policy: orders are delivered within 14 to 30-days by Swimete.

Shipping Policy: Swimete takes 3 to 7-days to process orders. Orders below $79 include a $6.99 shipping fee.

Carrier details: 4PX, YunExpress, Wanb Express, and UBI.

Tracking: not possible on Swimete.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Swimete; accounted to check Is Swimete Scam or Legit ?

Cancellation Policy: unspecified.

Cancellation fee: unspecified.

Return Policy: Swimete allows 14-days to return items.

Exchanges: not supported.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refunds Policy: credits are approved if returned items are in their original condition.

Refund timeline: 14-days.

Mode of refund: mode of payment used at Swimete.

Mode of Payment: Klarnar, ApplePay, Amex, PayPal, MasterCard, and Visa USD.

Cookies Policy: unspecified.

Newsletters: published by Swimete.

FAQ: present on Swimete.

Pros:

Worldwide free shipping is supported for orders above $79

Buy more and get more discounts and free shipping on buying two items

Clothing and footwear are available in different colours and sizes at Swimete

Cons determining Is Swimete Scam or Legit:

Difficult to return and get a refund as customer service should provide RA with Address

The free shipment cap is contradicted on the home page as $49.99

Unrealistic discounts of 65%+ are offered

The size of clothing and shoes may differ

Inadequate product specifications

Only PayPal is offered during the checkout

Swimete allows ordering infinite quantities

Customers Reviews:

All product reviews on Swimete.com are rated above 4.6. Hence, such Swimete.com product reviews are unreliable and unrealistic. Swimete does not support Blogging. Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as seven website Swimete Reviews and one YouTube review suggest Swimete is possibly a scam. No customer rated Swimete at 1/5 star.

Social media links and relationships:

Swimete is present on Facebook but excluded the link on its website. However, below is the FB link:

Facebook

Conclusion:

Swimete.com gained high suspicion, phishing, malware, and threat scores. Swimete seems illegitimate due to poor trust, business, DA, and Alexa scores. Click here to read about credit card fraud, as No user acknowledgement about receiving a delivery from Swimete was present. Click here to know about malware. No user posted Swimete reviews and ratings on social media (or) youtube.

Were Swimete reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Swimete.

Is Swimete Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. Swimete uses how many servers?

Servers serial chain number 912b084acf0c18a753f6d62e25a75f5a and 4001772137d4e942b8ee76aa3c640ab7 targeting ns1.dnsowl.com(IP 162.159.27.173) and ns2.dnsowl.com(IP 162.159.26.49).

Q2. Who is the registrar of Swimete?

NameSilo, LLC.

Q3. How much is the visitors’ count of Swimete?

Zero visitors count monthly.

Q4. How much is the speed of Swimete?

A load time of 2.51 seconds, 71% C-performance grade, is considered fast.

Q5. Who is the ISP of Swimete?

Shopify Inc., Canada.