Is Telecle Shop Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Detailed Reviews!

Are you looking for foldable storage boxes to arrange clothes, shoes, and other essential things? Have you heard about Telecle.com? It is an online shopping domain that offers a variety of storage boxes to arrange your stuff inside your home or outside.

The people of the United States frequently use this domain, but they still doubt Is Telecle Shop Scam or Legit. So, let’s find out its essential details.

Is Telecle.com an open online shop?

This online portal was created on 26th December 2022 and is less than a year old.

This online domain will end on 26th December 2023.

Its trust count needs to be more satisfactory, only 20%.

On its main page, we did not find social media links.

We found all the credential online shopping policies in its official platform.

Its trust index is an average that is 58.5/100.

The threat, phishing, and malware score collectively are 33%.

During our research, we observed that it lacks Telecle Shop Reviews .

It does not get any position on the ranking site Alexa.

Valid HTTPS encryption found with SSL certificate to save client’s details.

The store is not revealing the details about its owner.

What is Telecle.com?

An online store called Telecle. Shop, also referred to as Telecle or Telecle shop, claims that it offers a wide selection of inexpensive goods like storage boxes, shoe organizers, makeup storage organizers, and others. Because of the discounts it offers on a wide range of its merchandise, the store is currently popular.

Specification of Telecle.com –

Go with its essential facts to know whether it Is Telecle Shop Scam or Legit–

The URL shared by the online domain is- https://www.telecle.shop/

Email address – service@nicego.store

Calling number- +1 (415)-672-3361

Company name- Lettymar Limited

Company Number- HE 421854

The store’s physical address is 1ST Floor,81-83 Grivas Digenis Avenue, Nicosia, 1090.

Transportation policy -7 to 15 days.

Return Policy- within 30 days after delivery.

Free shipping- Over order $49.

Standard shipping cost -$6.99

Cost of VIP shipping -$11.99.

Refund Policy- Refunds will be made within 3-7 working days.

Guarantee period – It offers a 14-day guarantee period.

Restocking fee- Consumers won’t be charged for restocking when they return an item.

Modes of payment: – MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Credit Card, PayPal, etc.

Is Telecle Shop Scam or Legit– Go with its advantages-

It offers a variety of folded storage boxes to arrange things.

You can use the portal’s facilities, like return, refund, shipping, etc., provided by the portal.

Many payment modes are available so you can use anyone in your comfort.

We found a calling number to contact the store executive.

We found the valid physical address.

It is offering discounts on its product.

Valid HTTPS found.

Disadvantages of the store-

It is a too-young domain.

The website needs to be more popular.

This domain is creating little traffic, so it needs Alexa ranking.

The social media page is absent.

The client’s feedback needs to be included.

Focused on Telecle Shop Reviews –

Summing-Up-

Is Telecle Shop Scam or Legit-FAQs-

Q.1 How long does it take to transport your order?

Ans: 7to15 to days.

Q.2 How much is the cost of shipping?

Ans-Shipping costs $11.99 when spending over $49.0

Q.3 Is it offering free shipping?

Ans- On the order above $49.

Q.4 Which is the shipping method offered by it?

Ans-Standard shipping and VIP shipping.

Q5. Is it charging restocking charges?

Ans. The store charges no restocking fee.

Q.6 How can you find your order details?

Ans-You will receive an email containing the shipment date and other details of your order.

Q.7 Is Telecle Shop Scam or Legit a trustworthy portal?

Ans- We should have assured you about its legitimacy so you could move to get more detail.

Q.8 Which shipping term is used by the portal?

Ans- US orders are shipped by e-packet, a US Postal Service product.