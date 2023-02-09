Is Temn Shop Scam Or Legit {Feb} Check Customer Reviews

Is Temn Shop Scam or Legit? We have gathered complete detail on the permissibility of the Temn website.

Are you planning to buy winter outfits? You can shop a variety of outfits from The Temn shop in the United States. But, Is Temn Shop Scam or Legit? If any shopper is willing to buy any item from the Temn shop, they must acquire complete details on the legitimacy first. We have provided all facts on the authenticity of this website here.

Check The Reliability Of the Temn shop!

Trust Index : A controversial trust index has been seen on the Temn shop. It has a 42.3/100 index.

Registration Date : November 22, 2022, is the registration date of the Temn shop. The site was registered two and a half months ago.

Phishing Score : The shop got a low phishing score of 16/100. But, it cannot be trusted.

Customer Feedback: We have not found any Temn Shop Reviews on the online servers. Moreover, no feedback is seen on the official Temn shop.

Social Profiles : We have seen a single social media profile on Instagram, but it does not have any posts. It is unknown if it belongs to the official Temn shop.

Missing Facts : The telephone number is absent.

Data Encryption: Our team found the presence of an HTTPS server that shows that the data is encrypted safely.

Overview of Temn Shop!

The Temn shop is an online clothing outlet where one can buy various clothing materials for women. They have different categories like jeans, jackets, etc.

Jackets

Hoodies

Fashion Sweater

Casual Pants

Eco-fur

Print Dress

Jeans

Specifications as scrutinized in Is Temn Shop Scam or Legit!

URL: https://www.temn.shop/

Email Id: support@temn.shop

Branch Office Address: 11th floor No. 8, Liuhe Street, Honghui Industrial Building, No. 29, Hong Kong, Xinpogang, Kowloon

Phone Number: Unavailable

No reliable feedback from the shoppers was seen on the official and online review sites.

Payment Methods: Discover, PayPal, Visa, Apple Pay, FPX JCB, Amex, etc.

Shipment Mode: The website offers worldwide delivery by air. Shipping costs vary depending on the location.

Return Policy: The returns can be claimed within 30 days.

Positive Points

Free delivery option is available for over $39.9.

Negative Points

There is zero customer feedback on the Temn shop.

Temn Shop Reviews

We have analyzed everything about the Temn shop. After analyzing, we have found that the shop is not trustworthy because it got no customer reactions on their official domain. None of their products were reviewed. Further, we have tried to search for reviews online, but no online review site has shared their ratings. The website got a profile on Instagram. An account with the site’s name has been seen, but we cannot judge if the page belonged to the official site. This page did not get any posts. So, Is Temn Shop Scam or Legit? We claim that it seems a suspicious domain. One should look for methods to avoid contact with Credit Card Scammers.

Final Thoughts

Summarizing this post here, we have found that the Temn shop was enrolled around two and a half months ago. However, it still managed to get a trust index of 42.3/100. But, it is not a good score. Thus, we cannot advise this shop to the buyers.

Is Temn Shop Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Have the collection of the Temn shop received any reviews?

Ans. As per our research, none of their collection has received any customer reactions and ratings.

Q2. Does the Temn shop get any profiles on social networks?

Ans. We found a single page on Instagram with their name but there were zero posts.

Q3. What type of products are sold by the Temn shop?

Ans. The shop sells every type of women’s wears. They have jackets, hoodies, and other clothing products.

Q4. What is the return policy of the Temn shop?

Ans. The site provides a 30-day return policy.

Q5. Is Temn Shop Scam or Legit?

Ans. The Temn shop seems like a scam website because of its short life span and controversial trust index.

Q6. What is the spam score on the Temn shop?

Ans. The Temn shop has a low spam rate of 2/100.