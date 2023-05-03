Is Timingsu Scam or Legit {April 2023} Check Reviews Now!

This article below shares all the important information regarding the Timingsu store as well as customers’ opinions to examine Is Timingsu Scam or Legit.

Do you enjoy shopping? Due to your hectic schedule, do you prefer to purchase clothing from an online retailer? If you answered yes, you should read this post. This page contains all of the information on the online retailer Timingsu.

People from around the United States were curious about the validity percentage of this online store. If you have any comparable questions, please read this page Is Timingsu Scam or Legit completely?

Is This Online Store Legit? Kindly Checkout The Details!

The domain of the store has registered on 16th May 2022.

The domain will expire soon, on 15th May 2023.

HTTPS connection manages all the customer’s private data being shared on this online shop.

The website is available on various social media platforms.

Any blacklist engine does not detect the site.

Customer reviews are not found on the official website or other external sources.

The website receives 38.1 percent out of 100 globally.

Alexa has not displayed any ranking for this website.

The popularity of the site is very poor, zero

The proximity score of this website is 32 out of 100.

The threat profile, as well as the Malware score of the site, are 47 out of 100.

The phishing score is 29 out of 100.

The spam score is 24 out of 100.

Timingsu Reviews, About This Online Store

Timingsu is an internet store that sells high-quality clothing. This store has a wide selection of western clothing. This online store sells jeans, coats, jumpsuits, hoodies, t-shirts, and other clothing items. This retailer also provides a variety of discounts to its clients.

The primary objective of this website is to supply its consumers with comfortable clothes at a reasonable price. However, all of the information about this store appears to be secure, but one must verify the authentic information before purchasing from this online shop.

Authentic Details Regarding This Site

The URL to visit this site is https://www.timingsu.com/ .

The email address is service@timingsu.com .

The phone number is missing.

The name of the company is Fadel- Beauty Limited.

The shop’s physical address is Abbeylands South Balmoral industry Navan Meath, C 15 DD72, IRELAND, SUITE 10542.

Is Timingsu Scam or Legit : The website doesn’t look legitimate due to the absence of customer reviews on the official and external portals.

Standard shipping time taken by this store is 5 to 10 business days.

14 days return policy applies to this online shop.

A cancellation policy is permitted in this store if one cancels the order within 24 hours after purchase.

Payment methods accepted on this store are Visa, Paypal, Discover, JCB, Diners Club, American Express, Nortan, etc.

Advantage Of This Store

The shop offers good quality outfits.

HTTPS connection manages customers’ details.

Email addresses and physical addresses are available.

Different payment options are available

Disadvantages Of The Store

The phone number is missing.

The owner’s information is not available.

Poor popularity rating.

Timingsu Reviews are not found.

Domain displays a low life expectancy rate.

Check Out The Customer Feedback Regarding This Site!

Customer feedback is useful in determining the validity of any web portal. The absence of client feedback is a bad indicator. Furthermore, there are no reviews for this site on social media accounts. As a result, it is recommended that you examine PayPal scams for this store before completing any transactions.

Conclusion

Due to the lack of Timingsu Reviews, the online store Timingsu does not appear legitimate. Much information is missing, such as phone numbers and owner information. Furthermore, check trusted sources to buy clothes online. As a result, it is advised to investigate online store’s credit card scamming.

Do you want to buy clothes from this online store? Please share your thoughts.

Is Timingsu Scam or Legit FAQs

Q1. Is this online shop accept cash on delivery?

Only online payment service is available.

Q2. Is this portal offers free delivery?

Yes, on all the orders above 39 dollars.

Q3. Can one find tracking I’d to track the order?

No

Q4. Can one order the clothes from this shop over a call?

No, one can only order through the official website.

Q5. Is this store provides clothes for kids as well?

No,

Q6. Is this store Legitimate?

No, due to a lack of customer reviews.

Q7. How can one apply the discount?

Selecting the discount option before purchasing the order.