Is Valentile.com Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Honest Reviews!

The domain of this shop was created on 19th July 2022.

The domain has a short life span and will expire this year on 19th July 2023.

The owner’s details are missing.

This online store is available on different social media platforms Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

Any corrupted page does not detect this store.

Positive Customer reviews are available on the official webpage.

HTTPS connection protects customers’ details on this site. One does not need to worry about their private information.

The proximity score of this site is 23 out of 100.

The malware score is 18 out of 100.

The phishing score is 15 out of 100.

The spam score is 26 out of 100.

The threat score is 26 out of 100.

The website displays shallow popularity that is zero.

This website receives a 58.2 rank out of 100.

Valentila.com Reviews Shares Briefing for This Portal!

This website has a large selection of sports clothing and sneakers. This website promises to offer high-quality products. The primary goal of this website is to provide comfort to its customers. This web store sells sneakers, jerseys, sweatshirts, leather handbags, caps, and trousers, among other items.

This portal offers significant discounts to consumers who purchase multiple products. Although this website appears legitimate, one should verify the authenticity of information before trusting this shop.

The registered Url is https://valentila.com/

The Email address is admin@mail.com .

+13155440192 is the contact number.

Is Valentila.com Scam or Legit : This portal appears legit due to positive customer feedback.

The address is Sheridan, Wyoming 82801, 1309 Coffeen Avenue, Suite 1200.

Another physical address is 4109 Canyon Rd, Amarillo, Texas 79110, United States.

Usually Shippment procedure will take 5 to 7 business days.

Thirty days return policy applies to this store.

One can ask for a refund within 30 days of delivery.

The cancellation policy is not mentioned.

Accepted payment options are PayPal, Visa, Amex, Discover, Gpay, apple pay and credit card.

This store offers a wide variety of outfits.

HTTP protocol secures users’ information.

Email addresses, as well as phone numbers, are available.

Social media accounts are present.

Different payment options are available.

Positive Valentila.com Reviews are available.

The owner’s information is unavailable.

Domain displays a low life expectancy rate.

A cancellation policy is not found.

Poor popularity

Customer reviews are essential for identifying the legitimacy of any website. Fortunately, the five-star customer ratings on the official site are a positive sign. Still, social media profiles cannot be used to determine the authenticity of this portal due to a lack of customer feedback. It is suggested to check the PayPal scam before purchasing anything from it.

This site does not appear to be a scam due to the presence of 5-star Valentila.com Reviews. Verifying paypal scamming for this site is advised. Although this portal seems to be reliable, the absence of details and customer feedback on social media platforms raises doubts regarding this store. As a result, verifying credit card Scamming for online site is advised before making any purchases. Please purchase the jersey from a reputable store.

What are your views on this website? Please share your thoughts.

Q1. Is this store fraud?

No, as per the authentic details.

Q2. Does this portal accept COD?

No, only online payment is possible.

Q3. What are returnable items?

Returnable items are damaged items and wrong-delivered items.

Q4. Does this store provide a tracking Id?

Yes, this portal provides a tracking link.

Q5. How can one return the item?

Through mail address.

Q6. Does this portal offer free delivery?

Yes,

Q7. How much time is taken to deliver sneakers in the US?

2 to 4 days.

Q8. How much time is taken in the Shipping procedure of hoodies in the UK?

2 to 5 days.