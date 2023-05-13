Is Ventalio Scam Or Legit {May} Read Full Reviews

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know if Is Ventalio Scam or Legit? Also, learn about Ventalio’s features and authenticity.

Are you looking to buy safe, non-hazardous, non-toxic, and organic toys for your kids from an online store in the United States? Did you come across Ventalio.com offering such kid’s products? Did you know Ventalio.com has physical store in the UK? Did you know that Ventalio.com does not support product reviews and blogging?

Therefore, before purchasing, we recommend you read this review to know if Is Ventalio Scam or Legit?

Is Ventalio Legit?

Ventalio Creation: 30th/November/2022 at 6:33:32.

Ventalio Age: 5-months and 15-days old.

Ventalio Last updated on: 3rd/February/2023 at 7:51:24.

Ventalio Expiry: 30th/November/2023 at 6:33:32.

Ventalio life expectancy: expires within 6-months and 17-days.

Business ranking: 100%↓.

Trust score: 1%↓.

Domain Authority: 2/100↓.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Place of origin: no data.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 5%↑.

Threat Profile: 3%↑.

Phishing Score: 1%↑.

Malware Score: 3%↑.

Spam Score: 1%↑.

Status of Blacklisting: Ventalio is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Ventalio uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

SSL Status: its IP 108.61.87.231 has Low-Organization Validated SSL certification for 52 days.

Ventalio Reviews of owner’s Identity and Contact: censored using GoDaddy.com LLC paid services.

Contact person: unspecified.

Backlinks: 47, including 10 DoFollow links.

Brief:

Ventalio.com is new online commercial store selling kid’s toys. It is registered to provide sporting products, but most items on Ventalio include board games and plastic toys.

However, its mission statement was replicated from retaildirectly.com and you. Ventalio sells 17,587 kid’s products from 130 categories, including:

Baby and Toddler Toys,

Dress Up and Pretend Play,

Kids’ Electronics,

Toy Figures and Playsets,

Games and Accessories,

Stuffed Animals and Plush Toys,

Sports and Outdoor Play,

Puzzles,

Tricycles, Scooters and Wagons, Etc

Features determining if Is Ventalio Scam or Legit:

Buy kid’s items and toys at: https://ventalio.com/.

Price: between $1.60 to $968.63.

Physical Address: 403 Ventana LLC,252 Washington St,Saratoga Springs,NY-12866; address is genuine.

Company number: unspecified.

Guarantee: unspecified.

Warranty: unspecified.

Privacy policy: Mentioned clearly on Ventalio.

Email address: support@ventalio.com, a genuine business email.

Phone (or) Whatsapp number: (518)735-0890 is contact number.

Store locations: 252 Washington St,Saratoga Springs,NY-12866 and 17 Princess Road,London,Greater London-NW18JR,UK.

Delivery Policy: orders are delivered within 5-days by Ventalio.

Shipping Policy: Ventalio takes 3-days to process orders.

Carrier details: USPS.

Tracking: not possible on Ventalio; a negative highlight to review if Is Ventalio Scam or Legit ?

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned clearly on Ventalio.

Cancellation Policy: unspecified.

Cancellation fee: unspecified.

Return Policy: Ventalio allows 60-days to return items.

Exchanges: Only defective items are exchanged at no cost.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refunds Policy: Ventalio takes 3-days to inspect and validates returns before approving refunds.

Refund timeline: 5-days.

Mode of refund: mode of payment used at Ventalio.

Mode of Payment: Stripe, MasterCard, Visa, Discover, UnionPay, JCB, and Amex in US$.

Cookies Policy: mentioned in combination with privacy policy.

Newsletters: published by Ventalio.

FAQ: not present on Ventalio.

Pros:

Ventalio provides free shipping on all orders; a positive highlight to check if Is Ventalio Scam or Legit ?

Detailed descriptions and image illustrations of toys are included

Friendly UI with categorization, sorting, filtering, and searching options

Cons:

Ventalio allowed ordering infinite quantities

Stripe, UnionPay, and JCB payments are not offered during checkout

No discounts and special offers were featured

Customers Reviews:

Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as ten websites, three YouTube, and one customer reviews were positive. However, complaint filed with BBB suggests that customer made payment and received order confirmation. But, later, purchase and payment transaction was erased for Ventalio.com.

Social media links and relationships:

Ventalio Reviews ascertained the present of Ventalio.com on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Pinterest, with 19,759+ subscribers.

Conclusion:

Ventalio.com is possibly a scam due to terrible trust, DA, Alexa ranking, recent launch, and short life expectancy. Click here to learn about trust score. Though, Ventalio.com gained excellent business scores and low suspicion, malware, threat, phishing, and spam scores, complaint filed with BBB suggest it seems high-risk website for payment transactions. Click here to learn about credit card fraud, as no customer acknowledged receiving delivery from Ventalio.

Were Ventalio’s reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Ventalio.

Is Ventalio Scam or Legit – FAQ

1Q. Ventalio uses how many servers?

Servers serial chain numbers 912b084acf0c18a753f6d62e25a75f5a, 4001772137d4e942b8ee76aa3c640ab7 targeting ns11.domaincontrol.com(IP 97.74.105.6) and ns12.domaincontrol.com(IP 173.201.73.6) located in USA.

2Q. Who is registrar of Ventalio?

GoDaddy.com LLC.

3Q. How much is visitor count of Ventalio?

An average 125 visitors monthly with $32 traffic value from USA, Canada, Australia, India, and UK.

4Q. How much is speed of Ventalio?

A load time of 12.85 seconds, 67% D-performance grade, is considered slow.

5Q. Who is ISP of Ventalio?

Vultr Holdings LLC, USA.