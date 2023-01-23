Is Vineyardsbd.Com Scam Or Legit {Jan} Check Reviews!

This article provides entire details about the shopping site and its products to understand Is Vineyardsbd.com Scam or Legit. Follow our blog to know further.

Are you planning to shop the fashionable shoes from shopping site? Do you know the web portal from where you can shop your desired products? If not, this webpage wascreatedjust for you. The web portal keeps a wide collection of your desired products. The web portal was designed in the United States.

Today in this article, we will cover complete details about the shopping portal and its numerous products to know Is Vineyardsbd.com Scam or Legit. Read the article below.

Can Vineyardsbd.com be a reliable shopping portal?

Although the website features amazing products on its shopping portal. However, to determine the legitimacy of the website checking the following points is essential:

The web portal existence: The introduction date of the webpage is13/11/2010.

The company address: 115 NE 4 th Ave #111, Delray Beach, FL 33483 is the location of the webpage.

Global ranking on Alexa: The Alexa rank of the web portal is #4709098.

Id of Email: info@vineyardsbd.com

Email worthiness: According to Vineyardsbd.com Reviews, the email address shared by the website is valid.

Trust rating: The trust rank of the webpage is average, around 45%.

Content Copied: The rate of duplicate content of the webpage is not available.

Logos of social site: Twitter, Pinterest and Facebook logos are present in its webpage.

What is Vineyardsbd.com?

The web portal is quite amazing. The website deals in many shoes and other products. It has a wide collection of fashionable footwear.The product in which it deals in includes shoes, Jeans, tire,Hummingbird feeder, Trashcan, Stroller, etc. There are size charts available for its products. Whereas, the quality of its products is excellent. However, it is essential to note the worthiness the website to understandIs Vineyardsbd.com Scam or Legit.

Features of Vineyardsbd.com:

The URL of the domain -Vineyardsbd.com

The website start – The introduction date of the webpage is13/11/2010.

The lapse of webpage – The expiration date of the webpage is13/11/2023.

Contacting number- +17196529135 is the number to contact the website.

The address of the website: 115 NE 4 th Ave #111, Delray Beach, FL 33483 is the location of the webpage.

Account on Social site -Twitter, Pinterest and Facebook logos are present in its webpage.

Time for shipping- the orders are delivered within 3-5 days.

Name of founder- The name of theJulie Eyelom is the founder of the website that states Is Vineyardsbd.com Scam or Legit .

Free delivery: It allows free delivery service on orders above $18.

Order Return service: The webpage offers 30 days return service.

Timing of Refund –The webpage refunds the amount within 10 days.

Exchange on Order– The webpage allows exchange on its products.

Return cost– No details on return charges are available on its website.

Non-return policy- There are no details on non-returnable service.

Cancellation of Order- Order can be cancelled before it has been delivered.

Option of Payment– PayPal, Visa, Master Card, etc

Positive aspects to knowing Is Vineyardsbd.com Scam or Legit:

It has mentioned its contact number for better customer support.

It has given its company address that is required.

It has mentioned the name of its founder that is necessary.

It has given many payment options for customer convenience.

It allows free shipping service on its order.

It allows discount on its products.

It offers simple exchange and return service.

It allows cancellation on its order.

It offers refund service on its order.

Negative Aspects of Vineyardsbd.com:

It has not given any non-returnable policy.

Vineyardsbd.com Reviews:

There aren’t any reviews for its products on its website. The webpage has an Alexa rank of #4709098. The webpage is not available on social platforms. Furthermore, the website has no reviews on social platforms and online webpage. Here buyers must follow- Everything You Should Know About Paypal Scam

The Closing Statement:

The web portal has an average experience in online market. There are not many customers for its products. The web portal has an average Trust Rank. Moreover, there are no reviews for its products on social sites and online websites.The website seems to be doubtful and customer must remain careful from such webpage.Here customer must know- Get money refund on credit card

Are the details useful? Comment below

Is Vineyardsbd.com Scam or Legit- FAQ

Q1. When was comdeveloped?

Answer:13/11/2010

Q2. When will com expire?

Answer: 13/11/2023

Q3. What is the com Alexa rank?

Answer:#4709098

Q4. What products doescom offer?

Answer: Shoes and other products

Q5. What is the com trust rate?

Answr: 45%

Q6. How much time does com offer for return?

Answer: 30 days

Q7. How much time doescom take to deliver the order?

Answer: 3-5 days

