Is Vivianhan Scam or Legit {May 2023} Get Reviews!

This write-up provides important information for readers considering investing in this site and exploring, Is Vivianhan Scam or Legit.

Do you look for seasonal fashion trends? Are you considering purchasing Vivianhan? But unsure if it’s a trustworthy website or not. Many people in the United States and Canada love this e-commerce fashion shop.

With numerous online scams and fraudulent websites out there, we will explore Is Vivianhan Scam or Legit? The post will provide you with the necessary information. Read on to discover the truth about Vivianhan and ensure a safe and secure online shopping experience.

Acquire about Vivianhan’s legitimacy details:

The website has been registered since 10th April 2023. It is too recent and hence does not adds to its credibility.

Vivianhan trust score is 68.4 percent. An average score indicates its reach among the audience is not so poor.

Delivery of all products is accessible to all buyers.

The Vivianhan Reviews are unavailable on the site.

Vivianhan does not provide a verified physical address, adding to its legitimacy.

The communication number is available.

The site provides a free shipping service for over two hundred countries worldwide.

The order processing is initiated within one to two working days.

Return of any product must be done within 30 days of purchase. A full refund is given if the product is in proper condition.

First-order customers can avail of a 10 percent discount using the code Vivian. However, its legitimacy is unclear.

Is Vivianhan Scam or Legit? Explore the site and find more crucial data to prove its authenticity.

Brief on Vivianhan

Vivianhan accompanies customers on their fashion journey throughout the changing seasons of spring, summer, autumn, and winter. Their manufacturers and designers create products of superior quality, ensuring exceptional craftsmanship and durability.

They claim to be a reliable source of inspiration, empowering and inspiring stylish girls worldwide. They also ensure that they prioritize using natural, sustainable, and non-toxic materials sourced responsibly and ethically.

Is Vivianhan Scam or Legit: Specifications!

URL of site: https://vivianhan.com/

Official Address: The website does not provide a specific office address for contact purposes.

Official contacting number: (213)-397-7959

Email support address: cs@vivianhan.com

Ten percent discounts are announced for first buyers.

You can conveniently purchase using various payment methods, including PayPal, Discover, Dinner Club, Klarna, JCB, and Master card.

Return is allowed if it is claimed within thirty days of purchase.

Delivery of any product will be delivered within 12 days to 20 days.

The purchase can be obtained by 12 monthly installments offer.

Pros for Vivianhan Reviews

Vivianhan offers a diverse selection of products across various categories.

The website strives to provide competitive prices for its products.

Vivianhan ensures secure payment methods for a safe shopping experience.

The website offers timely delivery services for customer convenience.

this site acquires Https certification.

Cons

Vivianhan has no feedback on its site.

Some product descriptions on the website may lack comprehensive information.

The return policy of Vivianhan may have certain limitations.

It is too recent a site in the market.

A short feedback knowledge from buyers

Vivianhan Reviews from customers have not expressed satisfaction with their purchases from Vivianhan on its official site. However, some reputed sites received feedback where the buyers appreciated its wide range of products, competitive prices, and timely delivery. However, some customers have mentioned needing more detailed product descriptions and quicker customer service responses.

The Final Note

Due to the lack of clear information, recent registration dates, and vague customer reviews, the legitimacy of the Vivianhan website requires further clarification. Potential customers should exercise caution and seek more information regarding product descriptions and customer service before making a purchase decision. Also, learn the safeguarding tips against Credit Card scams.

Did you purchase new clothes recently from online clothing store? Please share in the comments.

Is Vivianhan Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. Who is the owner of the Vivianhan site?

The owner’s details are found hidden.

Q2. Does the site give immediate responses to its customers?

The site claims to offer a response within 24 to 48 hours.

Q3. Did the site receive any rating?

No

Q4. Is free shipping available for all price range products?

A.No, it is only available for products if the order is over 79 dollars.

Q5. What are the products on this site?

This site offers women’s clothing, including maxi dresses, jumpsuits, cotton and linen clothes, etc.

Q6. Does the site have any accessories?

Yes, it sells bags