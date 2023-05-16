Is Welovejewel com Scam or Legit {April 2023} Reviews!

This post guides readers about all the details relating to the website Welovejewel.com and discusses whether Is Welovejewel com Scam or Legit.

Do you want to find new and trendy woman’s wear at affordable prices? Are you searching for a site which fits your preferences for clothes? We Love Jewels is a great platform to explore different kinds of dresses, jumpsuits and other stuff for women. Since the e-commerce sector is booming after the pandemic, it is necessary to check its legitimacy. This site is popular in the United States.

After analyzing various factors, Let, us enter the post and decide whether Is Welovejewel com Scam or Legit. Continue reading the article towards the end.

Note: The below post is based on internet research. We provide legit and authentic information regarding the website. Please take a look at the below content to judge its trustworthiness.

The legitimacy factors of the website determine its reliability!

Domain Age: The site was registered only three months back, on 1st February 2023.

Domain expiry date: It is due to expire on 1st February 2024.

Trust score: The trust score is 1%, which is alert.

Trust Index: A score of 47.5 is given to the website.

Welovejewel com Reviews: As the site has been registered recently, very few reviews on other websites are found.

Social media Connectivity: Welovejewel is not found on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc.

Threat & Phishing Profile: The threat and phishing score is 41 out of 100.

Proximity to suspicious websites scores: The score is 5/100.

Popularity Ranking: The Popularity ranking of the site is zero.

Malware & Spam score: The Malware score is 38, and Spam is 4.

Website Blacklisted status: The website is not a blacklisting site.

Brief Details: Welivejewel.com to know whether Is Welovejewel com Scam or Legit!

The website welovejewel is registered under customized clothing industry in the personal retail sector. As the site belongs to the e-commerce industry, it specializes in women’s clothing items and offers different kinds of dresses, jumpsuits and other stuff for women. But the products offered are very limited and lack variety to fulfil all types of customers’ preferences.

Specific Details about the online portal!

Domain Name: Welivejewel . com

Domain link: https://www.welovejewel.com/

Email address: service@vangochic.com

Contact number: (323)464-4991

Address: Craner Ave 5311, North Hollywood, 91601, CA; its availability makes it easier to figure Is Welovejewel com Scam or Legit .

Payment methods: Payments can be made through PayPal and other credit cards such as American Express, MasterCard, Maestro, Visa, Discover etc.

Return Policy: The return policy is available 60 days after the purchase.

Shipping Policy: In other countries, shipping time is 10-15 days, with extra charges.

Free Delivery: This service is available for purchases of over 59$.

Pros to look out for before purchasing!

Goods are free shipped for receipt of goods over $59.

All the crucial information related to contact, address and policies is available on the official page.

Valid HTTP protects the data.

Cons to know before Welovejewel com Reviews!

Social media connectivity of the online platform is none.

Limited reviews on other websites are found.

What is the customer’s feedback on the website’s products?

Reviews are a very crucial factor for judging any platform. We have found very few and limited reviews on other websites and none on the official page for this platform. Further, click here to learn more about PayPal scamming tricks.

Conclusion

At last, after discussing various aspects of the website, it is not an authentic portal. Our team’s advice to the buyers is to opt for other ideal sites for shopping. Get to know various tips to safeguard against credit card scams.

Is Welovejewel com Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. How can the refunds be claimed?

Refunds can be claimed immediately after the return of goods.

Q2. What is the cancellation Policy of the portal?

The orders can be cancelled before shipping, but 10% of the procuring fees are to be paid for cancelling within 48 hours and 30% after 48 hours.

Q3. What is the procedure to contact the store for any queries?

If you have difficulty finding the solution to any problem or want to know more about the website, contact the website through email service@vangochic.com.

Q4. Is Welovejewel com Scam or Legit?

According to the abovementioned factors, the site does not seem authentic and suspicious based on its short life expectancy.

Q5. What items are acceptable for returning?

The items damaged, wrongful delivery, poor quality, or minimal defects can be returned to the store.