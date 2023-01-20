Is Yunguide Scam Or Legit {Jan} Check Reviews Here!

Is Yunguide Scam or Legit? We have covered every required detail on the legitimacy of the Yunguide store. Kindly read.

Are you interested in buying skin-brightening products? We have a suggestion for all the shoppers. There is a Yunguide store in the United States having amazing beauty products. But, Is Yunguide Scam or Legit? Most of the readers are looking to find the legitimacy factors of the Yunguide store. Instead of searching it here and there, kindly go through this article as all important aspects are covered here.

Know the Legitimacy Of Yunguide Store!

Trust Count : The Yunguide store experienced a poor trust factor of 1 percent.

Registrar: DREAMHOST is the registrar.

Enrollment Date: December 23, 2022, is the foundation date of the Yunguide store. It was registered around twenty-seven days ago.

Expiration Date : December 23, 2023, is the expiration date of the Yunguide store.

Customer Reviews : No online review sites shared Yunguide Reviews on their collections. A few reviews can be seen on an official domain.

Social Media: Our team did not find any accounts on social media sites. The presence of an official account is unknown.

Data Security: Our team detected the presence of an HTTPS server that protects the information online.

Misplaced Data : The website does not mention its phone number and address.

About Yunguide Store!

Yunguide store sells various beauty products for women. They also sell hair growth products and teeth whitening essence.

Teeth whitening Essence

Sleeping v-face device

Collagen booster serum

Beaded Bracelet

Hair Growth Boosting Serum

Eyeshadow Stick

Specifications examined in Is Yunguide Scam or Legit!

URL: https://yunguide.com/

Email Id: support@yunguide.com

Address Information: Unavailable

Phone number: Unavailable

We have not found any buyer’s feedback on online review sites, but a few products were reviewed on an official domain.

Shipping Policy: All the shipped goods will deliver within 10-20 business days.

Return Policy: The company does not offer a return policy on their products after it is delivered to the buyers.

Payment Options: PayPal

Positive Points

The email id of the company is available.

Negative Points

The address details and phone number are missing.

Accounts on social networks are zero.

Reviews on the official domain seem fake as online review platforms have not reviewed the site.

Yunguide Reviews

After doing a deep analysis of the Yunguide store, we have studied all factors. We have checked the buyer’s feedback on their products and only a few products received customer feedback. Moreover, we have checked the reviews on other review sites. The sites did not review their products. Thus, it means that the reviews on the official domain can be manipulative. The shop does not have an account on social media pages. It looks like an unpopular online shopping domain. Based on these factors, we do not recommend this site to those who were asking: Is Yunguide Scam or Legit? Kindly stay active while browsing such online sites and keep on checking ways to prevent Credit Card Scamming.

Final Summary

Summing up this post, we have learned that the Yunguide store was registered around 27 days ago. It has a poor trust rate. Thus, all components suggest to us that it seems not a genuine online shopping site. We have guided you on all required aspects, but it is important to check ways to avoid PayPal Scamming. Moreover, you can refer to this post to know more details on Skin Care.

Is Yunguide Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Are there any buyers’ views on the Yunguide store?

Ans. Yes, the official site has a few customer reviews, but online review sites did not review their products.

Q2. Does the Yunguide store have accounts on social media?

Ans. According to our research, we did not find any account on social media networks like Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Q3. What is the shipping policy of the Yunguide store?

Ans. All the ordered products will be delivered within 10-20 business days.

Q4. Which type of collections does the Yunguide store sell?

Ans. The Yunguide store sells various beauty products, hair growth serums, and dental hygiene products.

Q5. Is Yunguide Scam or Legit?

Ans. Based on our exploration, we found that this online shopping site seems not genuine because it got a poor trust score, lifespan, and no reviews online.

Q6. What contact details have they provided?

Ans. The shop has only provided its email address. No phone number or address has been provided.