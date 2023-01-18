Italian Gaming Industry and Its Scope

In the last few years, the video game business in Italy has flourished significantly. It was initially considered a niche market but when the new businesses and studios entered the market, it showed the creative sight of the nation. Digital games are getting papular with the assistance of new technology along with the latest mobiles. The Italian gaming market is projected to reach US$2.04bn in 2023.

Thus, this industry provides ample opportunities for game developers to release their games in Italy. Just like shopping, people like to play games that are provided to them in the language that they understand. Thus for releasing their game in Italy the game developers must take the assistance of gaming translation services.

Difference Between the Game Translation and Localization

Translation of the game is related to languages. For a translation of the game from English to Italian, you must know how to say OK in Italian. This is because OK is increasingly used in Italy.

On the contrary, Localization is about adapting the game according to regional and cultural intricacies so that players feel that the game was specially designed for them. Localization provides a better user experience than just a translation only. While going for localization of the game for the Italian market, the localization team checks whether the menu buttons are in the expected place or not. Moreover, the characters that are used in the game resonate with the Italian players or not.

The game developers that want their games to get successful in the Italian market must go for Italian translation services along with localization. The translation of the game from English to Italian with localization services can ensure that games have the desired impact on Italian gamers and these gamers get immersed in the games because games are provided to them in their native language and according to their culture.

How to Manage a Video Game Localization Project

Those people that don’t have worked on game localization projects should first know the complexities and timeline included in the gaming project. Going for the gaming translation company is the key to success. One important thing that you need to keep in mind is that localization is not a single task. It is a task that requires project management to include different timelines in the process.

Things Involved in Italian Video Game Localization

For the successful implementation of the Italian translation and localization process, you need to find a professional gaming translation company to work with. They can provide English to Italian translation services while keeping space in the game in consideration. Moreover, they provide end-to-end support from planning to the release of the game. These companies also possess the localization kit and also help the game developers in the marketing of the game such as marketing campaigns.

On viewing the technical aspect, the localization team will work on exporting and importing the codes and strings of the game. For that task, the developer will check whether they need to translate the non-text-based element or not.

The localization team will give the English-to-Italian translation project to experienced translators by checking the scope of the project. The translation along with localization will be checked through a project management system so that developers can have a clear picture of the progress.

After the translation, the quality assurance team starts to work. It checks translation and localization. The game developers are in dire need of quality checks so that they can bring changes to the game on time before its release. And can make remedial changes as a result of quality assurance results.

How to Work with Italian Game Localization Experts

You should work with a translation companies with years of experience in game translation and localization. It provides ample expertise for developers to take advantage of. To get full advantage of the expertise, it is important to start conversing with the translation company at an early stage. The translation company then allocates the project management staff and localization experts to the required task.

Another tip for developers that did, start with localizing the game yet is to speak with the localization team before starting the initial stage of the project. Localization is a very tedious and time-consuming task. Therefore, it is very important to discuss how long will it take to localize the game.

Game developers also need to discuss the scope of their projects. For English-to-Italian translation and localization, the localization team will focus on the game itself and the user experience. You must be wondering what about email promotion, packaging, app store description, and packaging. Looking at these tasks in the middle of the project provides a comprehensive brief instead of sitting idle. Otherwise, it can make the localization team irritated and it becomes difficult to manage a timeline. Further, it results in a delay in the release of the game.

Applying English to Italian Translation to Other Projects

The developers that are working on the Italian Video game market do not mean that their translation and localization experience will work on the Italian market only. The experience gained from the Italian market can be used for other languages only. This shows that video game developers can utilize game localization for other lucrative gaming markets as well.

Wrapping Up

It is expected that the worth of the gaming industry will reach $321 by 2026. This shows that there are ample opportunities for game developers that want to release their games in the global markets. For accurate translation and localization of the game, you must take the assistance of Mars Translation. The experienced team at this translation agency helps you in releasing the game in the global market on time.