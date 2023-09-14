[Uncensored] Jaahnavi Kandula LinkedIn Seattle: Why Northeastern Gofundme Viral on Instagram, Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram & Youtube?

This article describes the recent viral incident about Jaahnavi Kandula LinkedIn Seattle, and the important factors related to her death.

Does Jaahnavi Kandula have a LinkedIn profile?

As per our research, we did not find Jaahnavi’s LinkedIn profile, but she was active on Instagram and other social media networking sites. Following the media reports, people began searching for details about Jaahnavi Kandula. Learn more information through the reference links.

Who is Jaahnavi Kandula?

Jaahnavi was 23-year girl. The incidental has sparked outrage from the public, and many debates are currently going on about how casually this matter has been taken. Jaahnavi was an Indian descent student who was studying at the Northeastern University in Seattle, US.

What happened to Jaahnavi Kandula?

According to the reports, Jaahnavi lost her life after she was hit by the cop car. The matter gained limelight recently, but this incident occurred in January 2023. A cop named Kevin Dave was speeding the car at 120km/hr after receiving the report of an overdose nearby.

After hitting the girl, the cops were spotted joking and laughing about it, as the clip showed on Youtube. On Monday, the Seattle Police Department released a clip of the officers in the car, which was recorded by the body cams. An employee found this clip during routine checkups, and it is very concerning and disturbing.

Brief Summary of the Accident

The report summary shows that Jaahnavi was thrown off 100 m back by the hit and differed from several serious injuries. As per the Reddit sources, Jaahnavi was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention, but she could not be saved. The body cam was left on which the officer worked, recording some crucial details of the matter.

The officer was telling Solan that no criminal investigation was going on. Further, he laughed, saying she was dead and just a regular person. In an Instagram viral clip, the officer stated to write a check for $11000; she is 26 and had a very limited value.

What are the public sentiments toward the viral clip?

Public reactions were outraged, full of vigor and sympathy for the innocent girl. Neithzens are demanding justice for the girl by taking strict actions against the cops involved. This incident clipping is also in circulation in Tiktok.

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco referred to the reports as deeply troubling. The Consulate has demanded God’s thorough investigation of the case, and they assured to follow up the matter with the authorities closely.

Aftermath of the Jaahnavi Kandula’s Death :

The girl’s family made no comments on the matter, but her uncle stated I wonder if they have any daughter or granddaughter of value. The GoFundMe campaign was launched after Jaahnavi’s death, which raised around $150000. It is to provide financial assistance to the deceased family.

Social media links :

Recent reports including in media of the handling of Ms Jaahnavi Kandula’s death in a road accident in Seattle in January are deeply troubling. We have taken up the matter strongly with local authorities in Seattle & Washington State as well as senior officials in Washington DC — India in SF (@CGISFO) September 13, 2023

Conclusion

The case is under investigation by the officials after receiving a complaint from an Employee in August. The case has attracted much attention, and everyone is following the case updates very closely.

