Jackson Simmons Missing Scam: Is Jackson Simmons Missing Silver Alert Active On Government Websites? Check Updates On Jackson Simmons Found Report

Read exclusive reviews unavailable elsewhere to know about Jackson Simmons’s Missing Scam and learn about the real story.

The Internet is flooded with knowledge, but it is becoming more famous for spreading scams. You may have seen the news of Jackson Simmons missing and a silver alert active under his name. People from the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom want to know about his well-being.

Did you know there are a few signs that Jackson’s missing news was a rumour? Let’s check about Jackson Simmons Missing Scam.

Initial news of Jackson’s missing:

The news about Jackson’s missing was initially posted on Facebook in group ID 1865311640421874 by a group member ID 100094247687537. The lady, Ashley Mahon, wrote that Jackson Simmons had been missing since the night of 18th/July/2023. She notified that Jackson drew his car with a pet dog named Cari and did not return. She also mentioned that he had dementia.

Claire Adams shared The second post on group ID 382192581814157, mentioning the same details. Both Claire and Ashley informed that Jackson was their father, he was 82-years old, and Jackson Simmons Missing Silver Alert was active.

Identifying the Plot:

The posts were treated as scams because:

Ashley’s post tagged the missing location/surrounding area as Trimble County, Kentucky.

But on Claire’s post, the missing location/surrounding area was tagged as Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

The details of the licence plate of Jackson’s car were unspecified.

The post was only present on Facebook.

Only 80 users shared the posts, while others were identified as scam posts.

Though the missing details were brief, Ashley or Claire did not mention the contact number, address, or email ID for communication.

No updates were posted about Jackson Simmons Found .

It suggests that they wanted people to contact them on Facebook.

There were only 14 comments on both posts, but no replies from Ashley or Claire.

Ashley’s account seems to be new, with zero followers, while Claire had only 7 unspecified followers.

On Ashley’s and Claire’s accounts, there was only one post, which speculats about fake Facebook accounts.

Claire’s Facebook account was reviewed by three people who treated her posts as a scam and reported it to the group administrator.

Finally, no silver alert was found for Jackson on the Kentucky or Pennsylvania government websites.

Social media links of Jackson Simmons Missing Scam:

Conclusion:

It is unknown why Jackson’s missing news was shared only on Facebook and not on other social media platforms. It is up to government authorities to activate the silver alert. But, no such alert was activated by Kentucky or Pennsylvania authorities. There were no further updates about Jackson’s return or well-being on Ashley’s or Claire’s Facebook accounts.

Is this article on Jackson’s missing informative? Please comment on this article about Jackson’s missing.

Jackson Simmons Missing Scam – FAQ

1Q. Did Jackson have grandchildren and a wife?

The details of the rest of his family members were unspecified.

2Q. Why was Jackson’s missing plotted?

The reason behind Jackson’s missing plot is unknown.

3Q. Why is silver alert taken seriously?

If the person is not traced within 24-Hrs, he might be at high-risk of injuries or death.

Also Read : – Moo Chick Fil com: Know About Chick Fil Code Moo Game Facts Here!