Jacky Oh Linkedin: Who Was Jacky? Also Find Her Full Wikipedia Along With Details Of Mother, And Father

Read the Jacky Oh LinkedIn write-up for complete information about Jacky Oh and her biography.

Another young talented actress, Jacky Oh, has left the world. Have you heard the death news of Jacky Oh? Are you searching on an online platform for the personal details of the musician? People in the United States show interest in learning more about the actress.

After a thorough search on various websites, we found some information in Jacky Oh LinkedIn article. Complete reading news without distraction.

source: dodbuzz.com

When and why did Jacky Oh die?

Jacky Oh, fame of MTV comedy star show Wild N Out, has left her last breath in Miami. At present, the actress has undergone a “mommy makeover” surgery. On some websites, heart failure can be the reason for demise. But officially, the death cause was not revealed by family members.

On Thursday, the Wild N Out show posted the death message of the actress. The sudden Death news of Jacky Oh has left fans and netizens in shock. Later, people began to search for the cause.

What is the surgery Jacky Oh has undergone?

Jacky Oh has gone through mommy makeover surgery, which combines various body parts surgery. The actress has undergone a tummy tuck and breast augmentation in mommy makeover surgery.

People search for the Wikipedia of Jacky Oh on social networks. Jacky Oh acted in several films and television shows. We present you the biography of the actress precisely in the below section.

Jacky Oh Biography

Name: Jacklyn Smith

Date of birth: November 3, 1990

Age: 32 years old

Date of death: May 31, 2023

Marital status: Unmarried.

Profession: Model, actress.

Nationality: American.

Partner: DC Young Fly.

Children: Nova Whitefield, Prince Nehemiah, and Nala Whitefield.

Net worth: $1.2 million

Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States.

What is the Background of Jacky Oh?

Jacky Oh parents are from two nationalities. Jacky Oh’s Father was from Africa, and his Mother was from America. The model ethnicity was mixed. Jacky Oh was unmarried but was in a relationship with famous American YouTuber Dc Young Fly. The couple became parents of three children, two girls and a boy.

Further, DC Young was a rapper famous for No Choice, 24Hrs, and Good Thang. Jacky Oh continued her career successfully even though she is the Mother of three kids. She loved to spend her free time with her family.

On television, she appeared in two shows, The Game, and The Real Husband Atlanta. Jacky Oh was an entrepreneur; she launched lip-glosses in 2019. Jacky Oh is famous for its social appearance on various web platforms. She has 305k followers on TikTok and 1 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, Jacky Oh started her own YouTube channel; she posts vlogs of her children and her partner. People searched for details of her Father, but only Smith’s name was known. No complete information is available online.

Jacky’s YouTube has 820k subscribers and 90 million views for her videos. We share the social media links of Jacky Oh.

Conclusion

In the article, we inform you of personal information about the MTV comedy game show Wild N Out, famous actress Jacky Oh. Our search has not found any LinkedIn account of the model. May the lord protect her children and family members. If you want to reach the official declaration of Jacky Oh Death news, click here

Jacky Oh LinkedIn FAQS

Q1. Who is Jacky Oh?

Jacky Oh is an American model and actor.

Q2. When did Jacky Oh die?

Jacky Oh died on May 31, 2023.

Q3. How did Jacky Oh die?

Jacky Oh death cause was not revealed.

Q4. Did Jacky Oh have children?

Jacky Oh has three children.

