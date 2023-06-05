[Unedited] Jacky Oh Siblings: How Did She Passed Away? Whose Girlfriend Was She? Who Is Her Sister? Find Her 2023 Updated Net Worth & Trending Wiki Facts Now!

Find out every detail about Jacky Oh Siblings by reading our article and know the facts about a renowned personality.

Do you know who Jacky Oh is?

She is no more, and readers are deeply interested in her personal life after spreading this news. Readers are also looking for Jacky Oh's Siblings.

Siblings of Jacky Oh- Let’s get detail here-

American reality television actress, YouTuber, and model Jacky Oh hails from California. She was of mixed American and African ancestry. Jacky Oh used to go by the name Jacklyn Smith. She was raised in an American family, as is known. We don’t currently know much about Jacky Oh’s siblings.

What about Jacky Oh Sister?

In our findings, we did not get details about her sisters, but we are still trying to find out, and whenever we will get details related to it will update you. She is a renowned personality on social media.

She also has a large following on YouTube and Instagram, where she posts adorable images and videos. On Instagram, she has a sizable following. She has 1223 posts and 1 million followers on Instagram. On her Facebook page, Jackey has 583k fans. She has 10,000 followers on Twitter, where she is active. Megan’s TikTok account has 379k subscribers.

How did Jacky Oh Passed Away?

The MTV “Wild ‘N Out” star reportedly died in Miami, where she had reportedly travelled for a mommy makeover procedure. Jacky Oh was staying at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell when she was found unresponsive on the evening of May 31.

The Miami Police Department has revealed this information. Police were called, and she was taken to Mercy Hospital, but despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead just before midnight. Her cause of death is still a mystery. The incident is still under investigation.

Jacky Oh Obituary-

We found no official statement about her last ceremony from her family or friends. However, her death was posted on Reddit, and people are looking for the cause of death and other details.

What about her Net Worth?

Her primary sources of income are her acting career, cosmetics, and influencer work on social media. Research shows Jacky Oh’s net worth is between $1 million and $5 million.

Quick Biography of Jacky Oh-

Name Ms Jacky Oh Date of Birth 3 rd November 1990 Birthplace Oakland, California, USA Nationality American Parents Mr and Mrs Smith Childrens Three children -Nova, Nala, and Prince Ethnicity African-American Profession American reality show actress, youtuber and model Died on 31 st May, 2023 Age 32 Education Local High School situated in California Graduation University of California, Berkeley.

Jackay oh, whose Girlfriend was?

DC Young Fly is her partner. The romance between DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh started in the first season of Wild’ N Out. The couple has three kids. She played one of the Wild’ N Out girls with Lauren Wood.

Summing-Up-

Jacky Oh was the well-known personality whose sudden demise has left her fans and family. She has left three kids behind her.

Jacky Oh Siblings- FAQs-

Q.1 How did Jacky Oh pass away?

Ans- Still under investigation.

Q.2 Where has she taken her last breath?

Ans- In Miami.

Q.3 Which shows give her popularity?

Ans- Wild’ N Out

Q.4 Which YouTube channel does Jacky Oh runs?

Ans- msjackyoh.

