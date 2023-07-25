Jacqui Allard Rbc Linkedin: Explore Full Details About Jacqui Allard

The article about Jacqui Allard Rbc LinkedIn has covered the topic’s essential details.

Who is Jacqui Allard? Why is Jacqui Allard trending on social media? What is RBC? Is RBC a bank? If you want to know the details about Jacqui Allard Rbc LinkedIn, read this article here and get to know the details. People from Canada are trying to know about the Royal Bank of Canada’s Executive Vice President, Jacqui Allard. Let us read here about Jacqui Allard.

Details About Jacqui Allard

Jacqui works at the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) as the Executive VP of the Personal Financing Products Department She joined RBC in 2014 and has now been named the Group Head of Global Health & Wealth Management by Scotiabank. Allard was Chief information officer and head of operations at Manulife Financial. She is on the board of directors at Next Canada and Up with Women.

Disclaimer: Jacqui Allard is not an influencer or celebrity but is in the public domain. Because she holds office at important levels in big companies.

Jacqui Allard Rbc LinkedIn

We tried to search for the official LinkedIn account of Jacqui Allard, but there are many accounts with the same name. We found an account that doesn’t have a profile picture and more than 500 connections; it looks like it belongs to Jacqui Allard. She was featured in the Women’s Executive Network ‘Canada’s Most Powerful Top 100 Women’ in 2013 and 2018. She will join Scotiabank on 1st January 2024; an announcement is effective from 1st September 2023.

She has 2907 followers and has been working with RBC for 9 years. Jacqui had been a member of many boards across Canada. Allard worked as an advisor on those boards and Committees. She has also worked in different countries, for example, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, and the United States.

Education & More Details

Jacqui completed her bachelor’s from Queen’s University, Ontario, in 1993 and her MBA from Bentley School of Business in Massachusetts in 1995. Allard is highly skilled and has achieved all the benchmarks independently. As per Jacqui Allard Rbc LinkedIn, her skills involve; Investment, Mutual Funds, and Financial Services.

Conclusion

Jacqui Allard has been named as the Group Head of Wealth & Health Management by Scotiabank, and she will join the team on 1st January 2024. She is working with the Royal Bank of Canada, which she joined in 2014. She has been associated with several social causes as well. If you wish to read more details about Jacqui Allard, click here.

Updates On Jacqui Allard Rbc LinkedIn: FAQs

Q1. Who is Jacqui Allard?

A1. Jacqui is the Executive VP of PFP at the Royal Bank of Canada.

Q2. Is Jacqui on LinkedIn?

A2. Yes, Jacqui is on LinkedIn.

Q3. Which is the new position Jacqui is set to join?

A3. Jacqui will join Scotiabank on 1st January 2024 as the Group Head.

