James Nowak Obituary And Age – All Information!

James Nowak met with the fatal accident only a few days ago, so the investigation is still on, and the Corps has not been handed to his family yet. The family is currently processing the whole thing and has not shared any details about the funeral or Obituary. We will update the information about the Obituary once the family releases the official information about it.

James Nowak Milwaukee officer, met the accident at the age of 30. He was driving the car when he collided with a semi-truck. This incident happened at the Oak Creek. The fatal accident occurred at night, and police got the call about the crash at 10:30 PM. As soon as police rushed to the situation, James’s condition was too severe, and an ambulance took him to the nearby hospital named Froedtert Hospital.

James Nowak Milwaukee officer accident details

James Nowak was driving alone in his car when the accident happened. His vehicle crashed under the wheels of the semi-truck, and because of this, he was in fatal condition. The other driver and the passenger of the Semi-truck are safe with no fatal injuries. Cops are still investing in the case to know briefly about the issue so that they can take action on it.

Milwaukee Police Officer Killed GoFundMe Updates

James Nowak left behind his family and beloved wife as soon as his family wanted to hold an obituary. So, Jordyn Smokovich created a GoFundMe page so that people who want to contribute to the funeral and Obituary can donate any amount to help the family. The GoFundMe page described how cheerful and loving James was with all the emotionally written messages about his loving character.

Milwaukee Police Officer Killed GoFundMe profile is still active and is doing great. This page aimed to collect $10.000, but people contributed wholeheartedly, and now James’s family has raised $39,171. More than 450 people have donated to this page and have left their love and condolences to the family. People who want to be a part of this fundraising and want to contribute any amount can reach out to his GoFundMe page.

James Nowak’s Parents Details and His Wiki Information

James Nowak had a friendly nature, but he liked to keep things private, so there was no official information about James Nowak’s parents. As per the information on his Fund Me page, he was a loving son, and all his family members loved him. It was heartbreaking news for his close ones that James lost his life to a misfortunate accident.

James Nowak Biography Wiki

Real/Full Name James Nowak Nickname Jammy Profession Police Officer Date of Birth N/A Date Of Death 03-12-2023 Age 30 Birthplace Milwaukee Nationality American Marital Status Married Wife Name Julia

James Served Milwaukee for ten years as a Milwaukee police department officer.

For now, there are no updates about the action that the police took against the semi-truck driver, as an investigation is still in process.

How did James’s loved ones and Parents react to the accident?

James’s family members and his close friends and colleagues were shattered when they heard the news about him. Many of his close ones posted on the Internet about James and how great he was. Other people have shared their love and condolences to the family and are actively donating to GoFundMe to help James’s family give him a final goodbye.

DEVELOPING: Milwaukee PD officer James Nowak, partner to the late Peter Jerving, suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a semi-truck in Oak Creek last night. https://t.co/I0RqmuaTQL — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) December 4, 2023

Conclusion

James’s Biography and his life updates are shared on his GoFundMe page. As the obituary amount has already been collected, people are expecting the family to release the funeral and obituary details.

