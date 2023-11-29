Jason Dylan Bretfelean Wikipedia And Age: More Details Like Religion, Height etc.!

The article will highlight the details of Jason Dylan Bretfelean Wikipedia and Age along with his Height and Religion.

Have you heard of the Mr. Global Pageant 2023 winner, Jason? People from India were thrilled after Jason won the Mister Global Pageant. Many people do not know the complete details about the Global winner, and we will provide his full information in the post.

In further sections, we will inform the readers about Jason Dylan Bretfelean Wikipedia and Age. Keep reading the complete article.

Details about Jason Dylan Bretfelean Wikipedia and Age

Jason Bretfelean is a footballer, drummer, model, and the Global Pageant winner. He is also known for playing professional football in Europe. He originally belongs from Hyderabad and was brought up in Telangana, Karnataka. He loves cooking, reading, meditating, and trekking.

Jason can speak English, Hindi, Telugu, and Romanian and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He has a very impressive Height. He is only nineteen years old and is a model and an entrepreneur. He defeated 35 contestants in the beauty pageant, emerged as the winner, and received an average score of 9.29/10.

Jason Dylan Bretfelean Height

Jason Dylan is more than 6 feet and is a gym maniac. His special interest in the fashion industry led him to represent India at the Mr Global Pageant 2023, where he defeated 35 other contestants and won the show. He loves music and earned a drummer certificate from the Royals Music School Association board.

He is also a sprinter and football player. In 2020, he played football in Romania. The Mr global beauty contest finals were held on November 23, 2023, where he won the title.

Jason Dylan Bretfelean Religion

We do not know about the religion that he follows, but he is an Indian, and he has achieved a huge milestone by emerging as a Global winner. Along with the huge win, he became the country’s first-ever Mr. Global winner. The first runner-up was from Hong Kong, and the second was from Taiwan.

He was born in 2002 and is an Asian. Many details about Jason Dylan Bretfelean Wikipedia and Age are still awaited. Presently, we do not have any information about his parents. Jason’s estimated net worth is 2 million dollars as per 2023 reports.

When was the Mister Global 2023 Pageant held?

The Mr. Global 2023 Pageant was held in Maha Sarakham, Thailand. A total of 36 contestants participated in the contest. After facing all the challenges, Jason stood as the first male contestant from India to win the 9th ceremony of the Mr Global contest. Jason became the youngest man to participate in the Mr India contest and has more than 44000 followers on Instagram. We have no information about the Religion he follows.

The final event happened on November 26, 2023, and was hosted by Anusith Sangnimnuan and the Miss International 2023 Kim Goodburn.

Conclusion

The complete details of Jason Dylan Bretfelean Wikipedia and Age are provided here. We congratulate the winner on his huge win. Those curious to know amazing news about Jason Bretfelean can visit various Wikipedia pages and other websites. People can also see his social media pages to follow him.

Disclaimer- We do not provide any fall information; the news provided here is extracted from online sources.

