Jeremy Brown Shooting Video: Explore Her Family Details, Also Find Jeremy Brown Murder Full Video Updates Here!

source: dodbuzz.com

What Happened to Jeremy?

A Chicago woman and her son were charged with murder. A 14-year-old boy shot Jeremy Brown at his mother’s order in a fast-food eatery. The woman, Carlishia Hood, argued with Jeremy at the hot dog joint Maxwell Street Express. The shooting took place on 18th June. The woman and Brown argued while waiting for food. Then the woman called her son, who was waiting in the car. The boy came and shot at Jeremy with his mother’s firearm. The boy was charged with murder for killing Jeremy. A Full Video of the incident has gone viral across various social media platforms. People are sharing the video with their friends.

Are the Son and the Woman Freed?

After the prosecutors dropped the charges, the son and his mother were freed. Moreover, some new evidence made the Cook County State’s Attorney reconsider the charges. After the new evidence came to light, the Attorney’s office dismissed the charges against Carlishia Hood and her son. The office of the Attorney has stated that they cannot meet the burden of proof in the prosecution of cases. Therefore, they have been released.

Jeremy Brown Shooting Video

Many people are searching for the shooting video. Although the video has been shared on many platforms, some people cannot find it. Carlishia was held on a $3 million bond, and her son was held without any bond. He was kept in the juvenile detention center. But, they have been released due to the lack of proper evidence. When Carlishia was released, she refused to pass any comment to CBS Chicago. According to the prosecutors, the minor boy entered the eatery when Hood and Brown continued arguing. The boy shot from the back. Although Hood declined to pass any comment after her release, her Family and Attorney said that at least justice had been served.

Many people are eager to know how the fighting took place. According to the surveillance footage, Hood and Brown were waiting for food in the eatery. The argument took place, and Hood called her son to help her.

How did Brown React?

A new video has been released where Brown was noticed threatening Hood to knock them out. He threatened her if she could say one more thing. He was about to punch her. Brown struck her twice. Later, one of them fled from the small building. Everyone was witnessing why Brown was Killed. After the sound of the gunshot, the video was paused. Then the prosecutor said that when there was a gunshot, the boy stood in the doorway and witnessed her mother being pummeled. The boy took the gun, which had a license. But only his mother was able to carry it. Although Brown fled after the shooting, the mother and son also chased him after receiving the wound. According to the witness, the mother directed her son to carry out the shooting. The boy shot at the man twice and gave him a grievous wound. Later, the man succumbed to his injury.

As per the report, after Jeremy Brown Murder, Hood told her son to shoot at a woman laughing during the fight. She tried to snatch the gun from her son. But he pushed her away and drove the car with Hood without shooting at the woman. According to a legal analyst, both mother and son were released because they acted in self-defence.

Why were Mother and Son Released?

Many people raised questions about when the mother and son were released. But, the court declared that both were acting in self-defence. The court stated that anyone can use the deadly force to stop the force. People are also trying to know about Girlfriend of Brown. However, there is no such detail related to his girlfriend. After the court passed the comment, the people stopped criticizing the mother and the son. Many people were not aware of this fact. Therefore, they were confused when Hood and her son were released.

Response of the Twitter Users

Many Twitter users are being emotional after seeing the video of the reunion of mother and son. The video of the reunion of Hood and her son has brought many tears. Many users became emotional when mother and son embraced each other after the release from the charge. Jeremy Brown Shooting Video also became popular after its release. People are feeling good that both mother and son have got justice. One of the users wrote on Twitter that the user was filled with tears after watching a reunion video. Since the incident was disturbing and diluting, people were upset to watch the video. But, they were able to understand the whole incident later.

Many social media users are sending well wishes to the family. Even some people posted that they were praying for the family. ABC 7 legal analyst also thanked the viral cellphone footage for helping the woman and son free. Jeremy Brown Shooting Video helped the mother and son be released from prison. Well-wishers are feeling good to hear the news of the release of mother and son.

Conclusion

When the shooting video surfaced online, people thought the mother and son killed Jeremy. Later, it was clear that the mother and son killed Jeremy in self-defense. To know more, please visit the link

35 year old Carlishia Hood & her teenage son are facing murder charges in the fatal shooting of 32 year old Jeremy Brown in Chicago Brown punched the mom 3 times after an argument. Hood texted her son and pointed outside at him. The son came in and he shot the victim in the back… pic.twitter.com/cS7wDwsW5x — Crime With Bobby (@crimewithbobby) June 25, 2023

